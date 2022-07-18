The Challenge star Cory Wharton gets into pre-fight scuffle with boxing opponent Chase DeMoor

Cory Wharton is preparing for a boxing match against reality TV star Chase DeMoor. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Things got a bit chippy ahead of an anticipated battle in the boxing ring between reality TV stars Cory Wharton and Chase DeMoor!

Cory, known for MTV’s The Challenge and Teen Mom OG, is set to fight the Too Hot to Handle star later this month. Things got slightly physical during a pre-fight publicity event as the future opponents came face-to-face.

A video surfaced on Instagram on Sunday afternoon courtesy of Social Gloves Entertainment, the host for the boxing event later this month.

While the two reality stars were seated at first for some questions, they eventually got to their feet, with one of them suggesting they could settle things right now.

DeMoor, clearly the taller of the two, gave Cory a forceful shove as they got close to one another, resulting in the two opponents needing to be separated.

Someone on stage wisely mentioned they wouldn’t get paid for throwing punches there and would have to save it for their upcoming matchup.

Cory didn’t get physical with his future opponent in the video, as he’s likely saving it all for the ring. However, one has to wonder if DeMoor was able to gain an early edge by using the intimidation tactic to get into Cory’s head.

That said, Challenge fans have seen Cory compete in many physical tests on MTV’s reality competition show, possibly preparing him for his first battle in the boxing ring.

The Challenge star shared fight training video

Earlier this month, Cory Wharton took fans along for a look at his fight training in a video featuring music, workout footage, drone shots, and comments from The Challenge star about his motivation to win.

“I feel like this dude’s a clout chaser. That’s what he wants. He wants to do this for the women. He wants to do this for the followers. You know what I mean? I’m doing this for myself. I want to prove to myself that I have what it takes to compete in the ring, to win in the ring, and to be a champ in the ring. So I’m excited for this opportunity,” Cory said.

Scenes in Cory’s video include him lifting heavy weights at the gym, smashing a giant tire with a sledgehammer, jumping rope, running outdoors, and throwing punches with a trainer or at a heavy bag.

“I can’t wait to pour everything into this match on the 30th I don’t think y’all understand I’ve been WAITING FOR THIS opportunity,& I WON’T Disappoint 🍿🍿🍿,” Cory said in his IG video’s caption.

Cory, 31, is well known for appearing in nine seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, reaching the final in four. In addition, he’s appeared on MTV’s Teen Mom OG series, Real World: Ex-Plosion, and Ex on the Beach Season 1.

He currently enjoys life outside of reality TV with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, and their two children: Mila and newborn daughter, Maya Grace. He also co-parents daughter Ryder with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

Celebrity boxing event features reality TV and pro sports stars

Cory Wharton and Chase DeMoor will be part of the No More Talk boxing card in what’s been billed as the Battle of Reality Stars. The card features other celebs, including former NBA player Nick “Swaggy P” Young, rapper Blueface, and former NFL stars Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell.

The event is headlined by social media stars Austin McBroom and Austin Gib. McBroom was victorious in his fight against TikToker Bryce Hall, picking up a dominant win via TKO at 2021’s Social Gloves event in Miami, Florida.

Based on details about the 2022 No More Talk event, it all goes down on July 30 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Fans can catch all of the action live at the Los Angeles event or watch it from the comfort of home on the SocialGloves.TV website on Saturday, July 30.

Most fans of The Challenge will likely be rooting for Cory to pick up the win in his big fight, following in the footsteps of his castmates Fessy Shafaat and Kaycee Clark, who were winners at a Celebrity Big Brother boxing event last year.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.