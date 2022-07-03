The Challenge’s Cory Wharton to participate in No More Talk’s Battle of the Reality Stars

The Challenge’s Cory Wharton will participate in the No More Talk fight card on July 30. Pic credit: MTV

Cory Wharton is known for his appearances in multiple reality TV shows, including MTV’s Real World Ex-Plosion, Teen Mom, and The Challenge. With The Challenge, he’s competed in intense daily challenges, brutal elimination events, and grueling finals, but now he’ll participate in another type of competition.

The multiple-time Challenge finalist recently revealed he’ll participate in an upcoming Battle of the Reality Stars fight, featuring another individual linked to a popular reality TV show.

Here are the latest details on who Cory will fight, who else is participating in the card, and when and where fans can check out the big event.

Cory Wharton shares No More Talk fight details

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, four-time Challenge finalist Cory Wharton revealed he’ll be part of the Social Gloves: No More Talk card of boxing matches as part of the Battle of Reality Stars.

The big fight event will feature Cory taking on Chase DeMoor from Netflix’s dating show Too Hot to Handle. Ahead of his time on reality TV, DeMoor was a college football star who went on to try out for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks but didn’t make the cut.

“I finally get to step in the ring & get my foot in the door. I’m gonna take advantage of this opportunity I’m gonna work harder than ever before !!” Cory commented in his IG post’s caption.

“I want to show people that I’m serious about this and this isn’t just a one off boxing match for me we’re going to continue to build off this momentum and continue to push forward 🙏🏽 I’m excited to show you guys what I’m capable of and I just wanna say no more talking it’s all about the work that you put in,” Cory said.

Wharton and DeMoore will battle it out at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, July 30. Other fights on the card include former NFL stars La’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson, as well as Blueface vs. Nick “Swaggy P” Young in the Battle of L.A. stars.

Fans of The Challenge saw Swaggy P as a co-host alongside Justina Valentine for a previous reunion special. The former NBA star, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers, will take on hip-hop artist Blueface for bragging rights.

A bout featuring YouTube stars Landon McBroom and Adam Saleh headlines the card. Tickets for the Social Gloves: No More Talk fight event are currently available through the AXS website.

Wharton’s Challenge resume includes four finals

When Cory’s boxing match arrives on July 30, the 31-year-old reality TV star will bring his experience from various battles on MTV’s The Challenge to the ring. That includes his 19 daily challenge wins and an 8-4 record in eliminations.

He’s also appeared in four finals during his time on MTV’s competition series with Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, Total Madness, and Double Agents. He and teammate Kam Williams finished as runner-ups in the Double Agents Season and claimed $50,000 each.

In addition to his appearances in MTV’s regular seasons of The Challenge, Cory also appeared in the Champs vs. Stars spinoff season, where Challenge cast members and other celebrities competed to raise money for charity.

Fans last saw Cory on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, where he reached Episode 13 before getting eliminated by rookie competitor Logan Sampedro. Following that season, he revealed during a podcast appearance that he planned to take a break from the show to spend more time with his family.

He recently revealed the birth of his second child, a daughter, with Taylor Selfridge, with the couple reporting some complications at birth requiring further medical attention and future surgeries.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.