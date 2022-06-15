Cory Wharton from The Challenge shares update on baby daughter’s health situation after family’s ‘dark days’

Cory Wharton from MTV’s The Challenge gave fans, friends, and followers an update about his baby Maya. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge have been through some rough times recently, with their newest baby daughter’s arrival, including some health complications.

Cory and Taylor revealed their baby was diagnosed with a congenital disability of the heart known as tricuspid atresia. That required open-heart surgery at the hospital days after she was born, and she’ll need several more in the coming months and years.

Cory and Taylor are remaining optimistic, though. The 31-year-old reality TV star recently shared a big update on social media regarding his new daughter’s health following some “dark days” for him and his family.

Cory shares update regarding baby Maya’s health

Earlier this month, The Challenge’s Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed their second child together, daughter Maya Grace Wharton.

However, a sad update arrived with the news of Maya’s birth. Cory indicated that Maya was admitted to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to having tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease where the heart’s tricuspid valve does not develop.

Due to that, Maya needed one surgery, which was a success, according to Cory. After a stay in the hospital for monitoring, Cory provided a positive update for everyone.

“We have had some dark days, but today isn’t one of them. MAYA got discharged from the hospital and we finally made it home 🏠 ❤️. Thank you everybody for all your uplifting words and prayers over the past days 🙏🏽,” Cory wrote in his caption.

Cory said in his previous update, which revealed baby Maya’s condition, that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to share the details but decided to touch the next family going through a similar situation.

The latest update brought in over 77,000 Likes and 400-plus comments, with people expressing gratefulness, love, and continued support to Cory and his family as their baby daughter is now able to go home with them.

Cory also shared a quick video update on his IG Story, captured by the fan account below. In the clips, he mentions that “she’s home” and thanks everyone for their prayers during their situation.

Cory appears in the video holding daughter Mila, with Taylor holding Maya in a baby carrier. Towards the end of his video, he blows a kiss to the sky to thank the heavens or God for getting them through the first part of Maya’s fight.

“I’m not ready, but I’m just glad Maya is home,” Cory wrote over one of the video slides.

Challenge stars react to Cory’s update

With Cory Wharton providing the latest update about Maya’s health, it brought many fans and followers into the comments. Some of Cory’s Challenge castmates and friends also stopped by to send their love and support.

“🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 big prayers for you and the fam Cory!!!” The Godfather Mark Long wrote.

“Thank god! So so so happy ❤️❤️❤️,” Cory’s Spies, Lies & Allies castmate Corey Lay commented.

The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Brad Fiorenza commented that he was “thankful” to hear Cory’s positive news about Maya.

Maya is Cory and Taylor’s second child together and their second daughter. The couple previously welcomed Mila in April 2020. Cory also shares another daughter, Ryder, with his ex Cheyenne Floyd.

In his previous update, Cory mentioned that Maya’s first open-heart surgery was a success, but she would need two more. One should arrive in the next four to six months, with another to happen when she is “3 or 4 years old.”

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.