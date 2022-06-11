What is Tricuspid Atresia? Here’s what to know about Cory Wharton’s daughter’s heart condition

Cory and Taylor’s newborn daughter Maya was diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Teen Mom OG couple Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s newborn daughter Maya Grace Wharton was diagnosed with a congenital birth defect called Tricuspid Atresia.

After announcing they were expecting in March this year, Cory and Taylor welcomed Maya on June 1, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., weighing 8 lbs. 4 oz. Nine days after her birth, Cory and Taylor announced they had welcomed their second daughter together and revealed she was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease.

What is Tricuspid Atresia?

Maya underwent surgery at six days old after being diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia. As Cory explained in his Instagram post, Tricuspid Atresia affects the valve that controls blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle.

According to the CDC, “Tricuspid atresia occurs when this valve doesn’t form at all, and no blood can go from the right atrium through the right ventricle to the lungs for oxygen. Because a baby with tricuspid atresia may need surgery or other procedures soon after birth, this birth defect is considered a critical congenital heart defect.”

Tricuspid Atresia is extremely rare, with only 1 in every 9,751 babies born with the disease each year in the United States. It can be diagnosed during pregnancy or upon birth. Taylor revealed on Instagram that Maya was diagnosed at 22 weeks gestation. Tests exist to diagnose Tricuspid Atresia during pregnancy, such as ultrasounds and echocardiograms.

A baby born with Tricuspid Atresia presents with symptoms very soon after delivery, usually a bluish tint to the skin, difficulty breathing, poor feeding, and/or tiredness. Treatment can include surgery and medication, and as Cory and Taylor mentioned, Maya has already had a stent placed. She’ll need to undergo two more open-heart surgeries — another one between four to six months old and again between the ages of three and four.

Maya’s sister Ryder also has a genetic disease

Maya is Cory and Taylor’s second child together, joining big sister Mila Mae. Maya and Mila also share their 5-year-old sister, Ryder, whom Cory shares with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

Cory’s eldest daughter, Ryder, was also diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder shortly after birth. Ryder was born with VLCAD, which stands for Very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency. The rare condition affects about 30,000 people each year.

Ryder’s condition leaves her unable to break down certain types of fats. If untreated, it could cause brain damage or death, but with early intervention and proper treatment, those afflicted can lead normal healthy lives.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere in the near future.