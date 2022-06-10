Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s new baby girl in NICU

Cory Wharton posts about his newborn daughter in the NICU. Pic credit: MTV

Cory Wharton’s time on Teen Mom OG began when he discovered that Ryder was his daughter with Cheyenne Floyd.

Over the years, Cory has become a great dad to Ryder and has developed an amazing and respectable co-parenting relationship with his baby mama, Cheyenne.

Cory has been with his current girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, for five years, and they share a 2-year-old daughter Mila Mae. They recently welcomed their second baby together, daughter Maya. However, fans just found out that Maya is currently in the NICU.

What happened to Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s newborn baby, Maya?

As Cory and Taylor went in about a week ago to welcome their second baby, they were excited and anxious to meet her.

However, according to Cory’s recent Instagram post, things didn’t go as any of them had planned, unfortunately.

Cory explained why his and Taylor’s fans hadn’t seen any photos or news about their baby, despite going to the hospital for her birth days ago.

He posted a bunch of pictures of Baby Maya in the NICU and wrote, “Maya Grace Wharton 👶🏽💓 Don’t really know how to start this off there’s sooo much I wanna say, so much I’ve felt over the past week. As a parent you’re, scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad, mad & you don’t understand why this is happening to your baby.”

Corry went on to thank everyone for their prayers, well wishes, thoughts, and messages and also stated that God is good.

He then went on to talk about why Maya is in the NICU and wrote, “Maya has been diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia.”

This is a form of congenital heart disease and happens if the tricuspid valve doesn’t develop; this particular valve is the one that pumps blood between the body and the lungs, as Cory explained.

Maya’s future with Tricuspid Atresia

Cory then discussed that Maya must have three surgeries within three or four years. She just had her first one this past Tuesday and is currently recovering, still in the NICU.

He also stated, “She is doing very well, we can’t wait to bring her home & show her the love that she needs. With her condition it requires another two open heart surgeries one being at 4-6 months old and the next not being till she’s 3 or 4 years old.”

Cory posted that they are all trying to stay positive at this point in time and just count their blessings that the first surgery went well.

He went on to stay that seeing his baby in the NICU like she is, is extremely difficult. But Cory seemed optimistic as he said he can’t wait for Maya to meet her two big sisters, Mila and Ryder.

Teen Mom OG is currently on a hiatus.