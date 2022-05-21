Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton share ‘proud’ co-parenting moment: ‘We do this for her’

Teen Mom OG co-parents Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton came together for their daughter Ryder. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton of Teen Mom OG have mastered the co-parenting game when it comes to their daughter Ryder.

Although Cheyenne and Cory couldn’t make their romantic relationship work, they’ve perfected their co-parenting one.

In 2016, the former pair became romantically involved after meeting on The Challenge: Rivals III on MTV. A one-night stand resulted in Cheyenne becoming pregnant with their now-5-year-old daughter Ryder.

Since then, Cheyenne has moved on and is engaged to Zach Davis, who she’ll marry later this year; they share a son, Ace, 1. Cory is expecting his and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge’s second child together, which marks his third child. Cory and Taylor already share a daughter, Mila, 2.

Cheyenne Floyd boasts over co-parenting daughter Ryder with Cory Wharton: ‘We do this for her’

Over the weekend, Cheyenne took to Instagram to share the co-parenting moment that made her proud.

“Today our family helped Ryder’s school put on her Egypt celebration & we all had so much fun! I am so grateful for days like this,” Cheyenne captioned her post, including a slew of photos from Ryder’s fun day at school.

Cheyenne continued, “Co-parenting is like a never ending rollercoaster yet, we do our best to make sure Ryder knows that we are all on the same ride as one team. Team Ryder.”

“We do this for her and I would not change a thing. The work we put into Team Ryder is not easy, but it is so necessary. I am proud of us. 🖤 #TeamRyder #ForeverFamily #BlendedFamily #CoParenting.”

In the photos, both Cory and Zach took turns reading a book to Ryder and her classmates while Ryder took turns wrapping both of them in toilet paper for the Mummy-wrapping contest.

Of course, Cheyenne’s 1.7 million Instagram followers were loving the post and took to the comments to gush over her and Cory putting Ryder first.

Teen Mom OG fans say Cheyenne and Cory’s co-parenting relationship is ‘goals’

“Absolutely love this💜… #TeamRyder,” penned one of Cheyenne’s fans with another commenting, “#coparent goals.”

More comments poured in, gushing over their co-parenting abilities. “Y’all literally have one of the BEST co-parenting relationships i’ve ever seen and I love every moment of it,” read another with one fan also giving credit to Zach and Taylor, “You guys are literally GOAL! I love me some Chey and Zach and love me Corey and Tay! Corey… you are a super dad!! 👏🔥❤️”

Although things are going smoothly these days between Cheyenne and Cory, it wasn’t always rainbows and butterflies. As Cheyenne admitted last fall, it takes work and the best way to navigate it is to take things as they come.

“We have our good days. We have our bad days. We take co-parenting day by day,” Cheyenne said of her relationship with Cory, adding, “We get along very well. We communicate.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the “near future,” so stay tuned.