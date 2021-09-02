Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd admits to ‘good days’ and ‘bad days’ co-parenting with Cory Wharton

Cheyenne Floyd admitted that co-parenting daughter Ryder with Cory Wharton is an “uphill battle.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is still figuring out co-parenting with her ex Cory Wharton, and she called it an “uphill battle.”

Cheyenne and Cory share a four-year-old daughter, Ryder, from their previous relationship that they couldn’t make work.

Cory wasn’t aware he was Ryder’s father until six months after she was born, but he has taken his role seriously ever since.

Now, Cheyenne is speaking out about the ups and downs while raising Ryder with Cory in an interview with In Touch.

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton take co-parenting ‘day by day’

“We have our good days. We have our bad days,” said the 28-year-old mom of two. “We take co-parenting day by day.”

Now that Ryder has started preschool, Cheyenne revealed that it has given them “something to do with her.”

When it comes to her relationship with Cory’s new woman in his life, baby mama Taylor Selfridge, Cheyenne says they bonded more once Taylor had a child of her own. Cory and Taylor share one daughter, Mila, 1.

Cheyenne said that Taylor could relate to her more after having her own daughter and saw why Cheyenne gets “a little neurotic and crazy about Ryder” at times.

“We get along very well. We communicate,” Cheyenne said, adding that while Cory is away filming for MTV’s The Challenge, they communicate a lot more.

Cheyenne also revealed that Taylor and Ryder have a great relationship and joked that she thinks oftentimes, Ryder gets excited to visit her dad’s house just to see Taylor.

Cheyenne said she feels good about Ryder having so many people in her life that make her feel loved.

Cory also admitted to co-parenting struggles with Cheyenne

In July, Cory talked about his co-parenting relationship with Cheyenne, and he admitted that it’s “not always rainbows and butterflies.”

“We do have our fights and we do get into it,” Cory admitted of his relationship with Cheyenne.

Cheyenne isn’t too keen about Cory filming for The Challenge because it means extended time away from Ryder. Cory talked about fans seeing that dynamic on Teen Mom OG.

“I think this upcoming season [of Teen Mom OG], we start to see that it’s starting to affect Ryder a little bit, [the time of] me being away,” Cory explained.

Although Cheyenne and Cory have their disagreements, Teen Mom OG fans can’t get enough of their co-parenting relationship, referring to them as “the ultimate co-parenting couple.”

Cheyenne has since moved on with fiance Zach Davis, and the couple welcomed their first son together, Ace, in May 2021.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.