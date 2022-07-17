Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd tells fans she’s ‘focused on healing’ amid mystery health issues

Cheyenne is suffering from a mystery health issue and her family and co-stars have shown support. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd revealed that she’s experiencing a mystery health issue and told her fans that she’s “focused on healing.”

Cheyenne has a lot on her plate these days since filming for Teen Mom OG. The MTV star hosts a podcast and a cooking show, helps with her daughter Ryder’s nail polish brand, and is the founder of Rage Regardless Ry, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to empowering families affected by metabolic conditions.”

On top of all of her business ventures, Cheyenne is planning a swanky, black tie wedding to her fiance Zach Davis, which will take place this September. All this, while raising two kids, her 5-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she shares with her ex Cory Wharton, and her 1-year-old son Ace, whom she shares with Zach.

Cheyenne has been laying low on social media lately, but took to her Instagram Stories recently to share that she’s received some well wishes and gifts from friends and family amid a mystery health issue from which she’s been suffering.

The first mention of her health issues came on July 13 when she shared a pic to her Instagram Story. In the pic, taken from Cheyenne’s kitchen, was a gift bundle from Teen Mom 2 star, Briana DeJesus. Along with some “Get Well Soon” balloons and a box of assorted truffles, Briana sent Cheyenne a floral arrangement shaped to look like a puppy holding a medical bag.

“Coming home to flowers from [Briana] after these past few days was so thoughtful 🥺🌹 Thank you so much ❤,” read Cheyenne’s caption on the pic.

Cheyenne Floyd receives get well gifts from Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline

A few days later, on July 16, Cheyenne shared a similar photo to her Instagram Story. This time, Cheyenne shared a pic of the gifts she received from Zach’s parents as well as some other Teen Mom 2 cast members, Jade Cline and her boyfriend/baby daddy Sean Austin. Among the gifts were bouquets of flowers, balloons, and a gift box that read, “Get Well Soon.”

Again, Cheyenne thanked her supporters for their gifts: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their prayers. I’ll be able to explain more later. Right now I am focused on healing. 🖤”

Cheyenne’s family’s health issues

Cheyenne is no stranger to health ailments, but not always involving herself. Her daughter Ryder was diagnosed with VLCAD, a condition which prevents the body from converting certain fats into energy. Earlier this year, Ryder spent Valentine’s Day in the hospital as she suffered a flare, but handled it like a champ.

It’s clear that Cheyenne’s Teen Mom family cares deeply for her, and she has plenty of support from friends and family as she faces this difficult time.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.