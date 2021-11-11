Teen Mom OG’s Cory Wharton stepping away from The Challenge to spend time with daughters Ryder and Mila

MTV star Cory Wharton said he’s stepping away from filming The Challenge to spend more time with his daughters. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton is stepping away from The Challenge to spend more time with his daughters, Ryder and Mila.

Cory is in a unique position, as he appears on more than one MTV reality TV show at a time.

Cory films for both Teen Mom OG and The Challenge on MTV.

Teen Mom OG fans know Cory as Cheyenne Floyd’s baby daddy. They share one daughter, Ryder, 4.

Cory Wharton’s time on MTV’s The Challenge and Teen Mom OG

This season, part of Cheyenne’s storyline on Teen Mom OG revolved around Cory leaving to film The Challenge.

Things got heated between Cheyenne and Cory when Cory revealed that he would be leaving for yet another season of The Challenge. Cheyenne felt that Cory should be home to help her care for Ryder and went off on him, angering Teen Mom OG fans in the process.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The Challenge has been a significant source of income for Cory, so he needed to embark on the months-long trip to earn money for his growing family.

Understandably, it was a tough decision for Cory, but he has proven himself to be an involved, hands-on dad to both of his daughters and has earned himself an A+ in the daddy department.

Now, Cory has announced that he’ll be stepping away from filming The Challenge, at least temporarily, while he focuses on being present in his girls’ lives.

Cory shared a pic on Instagram of himself and Ryder blowing a dandelion while making a wish.

Teen Mom OG dad Cory Wharton announces The Challenge departure

“This picture means a lot to me,” Cory captioned his post.

Cory revealed that Ryder told him as she blew the dandelion, “I hope you don’t go back on The Challenge.” Cory said it was that moment when he decided to step away from filming the show.

“If my little four-year-old is sitting there telling me, ‘daddy I don’t want you to go,’ and my other one-year-old could barely even recognize me when I came home from double agents that’s a sign,” Cory told his followers.

Cory mentioned that his “other one-year-old” barely recognized him. He was referring to his youngest daughter, Mila, who he shares with Taylor Selfridge.

When it comes to co-parenting, Cory and Cheyenne are two of the parents from the Teen Mom franchise who seem to have gotten it down pat, and Teen Mom OG fans adore it.

However, that doesn’t mean that the former couple doesn’t have their fair share of good and bad days.

As Cory put it, his relationship with Cheyenne is “not always rainbows and butterflies,” but they always come together with Ryder in mind first.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.