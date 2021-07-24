Cheyenne Floyd’s baby daddy Cory Wharton says their relationship is ‘not always rainbows and butterflies’

Cory Wharton said it’s “not always rainbows and butterflies” when it comes to his relationship with baby mama Cheyenne Floyd. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge and Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton admitted that his relationship with his ex/baby mama Cheyenne Floyd is “not always rainbows and butterflies.”

Cory and Cheyenne met while filming The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016. After a brief fling, Cheyenne surprisingly became pregnant with their daughter, Ryder, now 4.

The Teen Mom stars don’t agree on Cory’s trips on The Challenge

Cory and Cheyenne didn’t make it as a couple, and Cory went on to have another daughter, Mila, 15 months, with his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. Cheyenne recently gave birth to her son Ace, whom she shares with fiance Zach Davis.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

On Thursday, July 22, Cory gave an interview on the Watch With Us podcast and opened up about leaving for The Challenge, how Cheyenne has disagreed about him doing it, and how it’s affected their daughter, Ryder.

Speaking about leaving for Season 37 of The Challenge, Cory said of himself and Cheyenne, “We do have our fights and we do get into it.” Cheyenne was pregnant with baby Ace when Cory left for his last Challenge season.

Cory Wharton’s trips on The Challenge are affecting his and Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder

Cheyenne wasn’t too keen on Cory’s decision to film for The Challenge also because it began to affect their daughter, Ryder.

Whenever they do disagree, however, Cory said they “always make sure that [their] focus is back on Ryder.” And despite any obstacles that arise from Cory’s time away, he and Cheyenne have impressed Teen Mom fans with their co-parenting relationship.

“I think this upcoming season [of Teen Mom OG], we start to see that it’s starting to affect Ryder a little bit, [the time of] me being away,” the father of two told Us Weekly.

Family or work?

Cory continued, “That’s what I have to kind of take a step back and realize, ‘OK, I’m not going to be able to get this time back in my child’s life.’ It’s a hard decision. It’s like, do you take this work opportunity and this great chance that you have or do you be there for your family? It’s a tough decision for sure.”

Cory splits his time between his daughter Ryder, with whom he shares custody with Cheyenne, and his girlfriend Taylor and their daughter, Mila so he knows how much is riding on him to make the right decision about joining The Challenge or not.

He said, “I have a lot of people at home that depend on me. So when I go to The Challenge, I’m clocking into work. I’m away from my family. It’s hard on a lot of people.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.