Cory Wharton celebrates daughter Mila’s birthday, big sister Ryder shares adorable pic

Cory celebrated his youngest daughter Mila’s first birthday this week. Pic credit: MTV

Cory Wharton of Teen Mom OG fame celebrated his youngest daughter Mila’s first birthday and her big sister, Ryder, shared a sweet birthday shoutout on social media.

Cory and his girlfriend, Taylor, threw a Toy Story-themed bash for their baby girl, Mila, who turned one this week.

Cory, Taylor, and the kids all wore matching t-shirts and baby Mila wore an adorable red tutu with hers.

Mila’s parents hired life-sized Woody and Buzz Lightyear characters in costumes, but Mila wasn’t having it.

Taylor shared a pic of herself, Cory, baby Mila, big sister Ryder, and Ryder’s cousin Baaz, showing Mila crying and said, “Mila hated woody & buzz in real life 😂”

Mila wore a crown of red and white roses with the number one while she smiled adorably for the cameras.

Mila wasn’t thrilled about real-life Buzz Lightyear and Woody at her party. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Mila’s cake was sky blue with white clouds on it, and she shared a few bites with her daddy, Cory, who ate frosting off her fingers.

Mila’s adorable birthday outfit and sharing cake with her daddy. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

In another set of pics, Mila was shown devouring another birthday cake, which was peach-colored, and wasn’t afraid to dig in.

Mila enjoying her cake for her first birthday. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Mila’s big sister, Ryder, was sure to wish her a happy birthday

In the adorable pic, Mila and Ryder wore matching leopard-print sweats and it was captioned, “Happy 1st Birthday to my little sister @milamaewharton 💓🥳🎂🎉”

Earlier this month, fans slammed Cory, thinking he was going to miss Mila’s first birthday due to quarantining for another season of The Challenge

Instagram account Teen Mom Tea shared a post stating that Cory would be in quarantine for Season 37 of The Challenge.

“It looks like Cory will be quarantining soon for his 9th season of the challenge!” was the caption alongside a pic of Cory sitting on a basketball.

Fans threw shade at Cory on Reddit, saying with sarcastic undertones, “Love that he’ll quarantine for the challenge but not for his immunocompromised and infant children. Love it.”

Another Reddit member said of Cory, “What a loser.”

Cory was recently featured in Cheyenne’s segment on the first half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special and talked about being away for The Challenge

When Dr. Drew brought up the topic of missing Ryder or having regrets about being away so long filming The Challenge, Cory admitted that he didn’t complain about it because so many people are out of work, and he was grateful for the opportunity, as it’s one of his main sources of income to support his family.

Cheyenne clarified comments she had made previously about Cory having to choose between The Challenge and being with his family.

She revealed that The Challenge “holds a special place” in her heart since it’s where she and Cory met, and the two share Ryder because of The Challenge.

Cory and Cheyenne had a less-than-dramatic appearance on the reunion special, unlike fellow Teen Mom castmates Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, and Amber Portwood.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom reunion will air on Tuesday, April 27 at 8/7c on MTV.