Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd shares first photos of baby Ace and he’s the cutest — See the pics

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd has shared the very first pics of her newborn son, Ace.

Two-and-half-weeks after baby Ace’s arrival, Cheyenne shared two professional pics of the newborn and his sister, Ryder.

Cheyenne took to her Instagram account to post the pics for her 1.6 million followers.

Big sister Ryder posed with adorable baby brother Ace

In the first photo, Ace was swaddled in a blanket, snuggled up next to his big sister, Ryder Wharton.

Ryder and Ace lay down on the floor on a white sheepskin rug in the sweet pic, both dressed in off-white. Ryder held baby Ace in her arms as she smiled big for the camera.

The little girl wore a headband with her hair in a bun, and a beautiful off-white chiffon dress, while baby brother Ace held a cream-colored teddy bear in his tiny hands as he was wrapped in an off-white blanket with his eyes closed.

Cheyenne’s second pic was an up-close solo shot of Ace as he was positioned inside of a basket. With a full head of dark, straight hair, Ace was bundled atop a chunky knit blanket, again clutching the cream-colored teddy bear in his tiny hands.

Cheyenne gave credit to the photographer and simply captioned her post, “Gods greatest blessings 🖤”

Fans couldn’t help but notice Ace’s resemblance to his dad, Zach Davis

Cheyenne updated her fans earlier this month on baby Ace and hinted that Ace was a spitting image of his dad, Zach.

She wasn’t lying, and her fans couldn’t help but point out the resemblance.

“Yup. His daddy’s twin 😍,” wrote one of Cheyenne’s followers.

Another fan said, “Zach[‘]s twin!!”

“He looks just like his dad,” commented another of Cheyenne’s followers.

Some fellow MTV stars stopped by to congratulate Cheyenne and compliment baby Ace

Jenna Compono of MTV’s The Challenge commented, “Awww she looks so happy!!!😍,” speaking of Ryder in the pics with her new baby brother.

Fellow Teen Mom OG star Kristina Shirley also stopped by to comment. “Congratulations on your new bundle of joy! He is absolutely perfect. ❤️” Kristina wrote.

Is Cheyenne and Zach’s next step planning their wedding?

Cheyenne and Zach got engaged shortly before Ace’s birth, during his lavish baby shower. Zach even got Ryder her own ring to match her mom Cheyenne’s sparkler.

The couple hinted during a YouTube vlog that they’re planning a November 2022 wedding, which will give them plenty of time to enjoy this time with Ace while he’s still a newborn.

