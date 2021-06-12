Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd updates fans on baby Ace


Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG
Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG gave her fans an update on baby Ace. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd updated fans on her two-week-old son, Ace.

She also hinted at when she’ll share his pics.

Ace entered the world on May 27 and Cheyenne said of his birth, “Life is complete, all praises to the most high.”

While Cheyenne and her fiance, Zach Davis, adjust to life with a newborn and a preschooler, fans want to know how things are going in the Davis household.

Cheyenne answered fan questions on her Instagram account while both Ace and big sister, Ryder, 4, slept.

Cheyenne updated fans on Ace and Ryder

The 28-year-old mother of two used a question box that read, “Kids are asleep! Let’s talk.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

The first fan question asked Cheyenne, “Last thing that made you smile?”

Cheyenne let a picture do the talking, sharing a snap of daughter Ryder with a gigantic smile, her hands on her hips, laughing as she tilted her head back.

Fans were curious how Cheyenne is feeling after Ace’s birth

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG on Instagram
Cheyenne opened up about baby Ace. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

“How are you doing postpartum? Are you being sure to take care of YOU?” asked one of Cheyenne’s followers.

Cheyenne shared a pic of her belly, wrapped in a coral-colored postpartum belly wrap with her hand on her belly (showing off her engagement ring).

She responded, “@bellibind is my ‘me time’ & best postpartum decision I made.”

Baby Ace is a spitting image of dad Zach according to Cheyenne

Naturally, Cheyenne’s fans are curious to know what Ace looks like. One fan asked, “Who does Ace look like more.”

Again, Cheyenne let a picture do the talking. She shared a hilarious pic of a swaddled newborn baby with Zach’s face on its head.

“How did your labour and delivery go? Congrats!” was another fan question.

Cheyenne replied, “Thank you! I’m recording [an] episode for the @thinkloudcrew podcast this weekend talking about my birth story (labor / delivery) .. it will be uploaded soon!”

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG on Instagram
Cheyenne updated fans on baby Ace. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Big sister Ryder has been a great help with little brother Ace

Ryder, Ace’s big sister, was another topic of curiosity from Cheyenne’s fans, who wondered how the preschooler reacted to the new baby brother.

“How is Ryder with Ace[?]” one fan asked.

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG on Instagram
Ryder is excited to be a big sister again. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne revealed that, “She’s in LOVE! Amazing big sister & great little helper.”

She included a pic of Ryder smiling while holding her baby brother.

Ryder is already a big sister to Mila Wharton, her sister from dad Cory Wharton’s relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

Cheyenne revealed a sneak peek of Ace’s hair in a slide when a fan asked about sharing pics of the newborn baby boy.

Cheyenne revealed when she’ll share Ace with the world

“When are you showing us Ace,” one fan wanted to know, as presumably most of her fans do.

“Ace is beyond perfect & we wanted to keep him to ourselves for a little bit… we will share him when we are ready,” Cheyenne answered.

Cheyenne and Zach got engaged during Ace’s baby shower after months of their parents urging them to get married.

The couple may have inadvertently revealed their wedding date in a recent YouTube vlog.

A countdown calendar revealed a date of November 2022.

This would give Cheyenne plenty of time to enjoy Ace as a newborn and start planning a wedding, which fans of Teen Mom OG are definitely looking forward to watching.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.

