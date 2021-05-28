Teen Mom OG: Did Cheyenne Floyd reveal her and Zach’s wedding date? See the pic

Fans think Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance Zach Davis may have aired their wedding date in a recent video. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance Zach Davis sparked wedding date rumors when a countdown calendar was seen in their most recent YouTube vlog.

Cheyenne and Zach share regular updates on their YouTube page, Our CRAZ Family, talking about all things related to Cheyenne’s pregnancy.

In the comments section, several fans noticed that on a countertop behind Cheyenne and Zach, there was a countdown calendar.

The calendar was comprised of blocks that were stacked to read “542 days until Mr. and Mrs.” with another block that had two wedding rings intertwined.

Some fans also did the math, putting their wedding date on next year’s calendar, around November 2022.

Teen Mom OG fans with a keen eye took to the comments on YouTube to point out the date in question

One of Cheyenne and Zach’s followers asked, “Is ur wedding in 542 days or something…? Does anyone else see [that] on the counter N can’t wait for Baby Ace… I’m So Excited…”

“I see that. So looks like their wedding will be in about a year and a half,” one MTV fan replied to the comment.

Fans speculated a November 2022 wedding for the couple

One fan with a keen eye did the math and was excited for the couple’s impending nuptials, “I just adore your family!!! And I see your wedding is set for November 2022 [excited emoji] so exciting!!!”

“I see 542 days for the wedding I can’t wait for that,” said another observant follower.

Cheyenne confirmed her pregnancy in December 2020 after she and Zach rekindled their romance after years of an on-and-off relationship that dates back 10 years.

After much pressure from their families to get married, Zach proposed to Cheyenne during their lavish baby shower for baby Ace. He even got Cheyenne’s daughter, Ryder, her own diamond ring.

Not only was their baby shower over-the-top, but so was their gender reveal party, which included a helicopter that streamed blue smoke through the sky, signaling they were having a boy.

Cheyenne and Zach took some time for themselves before the arrival of their son

Cheyenne and Zach enjoyed a staycation at a luxurious resort earlier this month to get in some last-minute alone time before the arrival of baby Ace, who is expected any day now.

In addition to being a mom to Ryder and son Ace, Cheyenne will have plenty more to occupy her time, including a new podcast she recently launched, a collaboration with The Diamond Reserve, and filming for Teen Mom OG.

Fans of the show are definitely looking forward to meeting the newest member of the Teen Mom OG family when baby Ace arrives.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.