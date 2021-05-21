Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd’s podcast is about to launch, star shares hilarious clip

Cheyenne Floyd launched her new podcast and shared a hilarious clip including daughter Ryder. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd announced this week that she has launched her new podcast and the MTV star shared a funny clip from one of her episodes.

The new podcast, Think Loud Crew, includes hosts Cheyenne, her sister R KyleLynn Floyd and longtime friend Shanan Cablayan. The newest podcast for Teen Mom fans to listen to drops Monday, May 24.

Cheyenne’s new podcast will focus on moms tackling the ‘realities’ of being women

Their “about” section on Spotify touts that “being a mom is arguably the hardest job on the planet. These moms aren’t afraid to tackle the realities of being independent business women, mothers, and all around superstars.”

It continues to say that the three hosts are “here to provide a safe space to discuss parenting, lifestyle, personal growth, and even those WTF moments of life. These three are used to tackling life as it comes, all the highs and lows and everything in between. Each week they’ll break it down and build it back up with honesty, truth, and laughs.”

Think Loud Crew’s Instagram page bio says, “If you think the things I say out loud are bad, you should hear the things I keep in my head.”

On Cheyenne’s Instagram page, she advertised her new podcast and shared a clip with viewers (that she called her WTF moment of the week), that involved a story about her showering while daughter Ryder was present.

“We get in the shower, and Ryder goes, “I want to wash you. I’m like… but I’m tired so I’m like, ‘go for it.’ And I’m just standing there like a massive blob. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, she’s really washing me,'” Cheyenne says on the clip of the podcast.

“But I think she was focused on my stomach. And then she made eye contact with my vagina. And it was like, I could just see, her eyes go like this (😳). And she goes, ‘Mom, do I wash the hair?’ And I’m like, looking down,” the 28-year-old expectant mom continued.

“Mind you, I can’t see anything below the top of my stomach. And trust me, I have not touched down there. There’s just no shaving happening. Because why? So I’m looking and I’m like, ‘Ok, Ryder.’ So she starts washing the hair,” Cheyenne told her co-hosts.

“Ha I cannot,” said one of her co-hosts, laughing.

Cheyenne finished telling her co-hosts and listeners, “And she goes, ‘What do you call it?’ and I’m like, ‘hair.’ And she goes, ‘Oh a hairy vagina,'” she said as everyone laughed.

Cheyenne is staying busy with only weeks left in her pregnancy

Cheyenne, who enjoyed a staycation recently, has plenty to keep her busy these days, on top of caring for her daughter, Ryder, 4, and the impending arrival of her son, Ace with fiance Zach Davis.

The MTV star also recently announced that Ryder has launched her very own Mommy & Me nail polish line, in addition to a Mommy & Me collab with The Diamond Reserve. Cheyenne honored Ryder in a sweet Mother’s Day post, telling followers that her daughter reassures her that she’s a good mom.

With only two weeks left in her pregnancy, Cheyenne is resting up while she awaits the arrival of her first son.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.