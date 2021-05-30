Baby Ace is here — Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis welcome son

Cheyenne Floyd and fiance Zach Davis have welcomed their son, Ace. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd is a mom again! The Teen Mom OG star has welcomed her son, Ace Terrel Davis, with fiance Zach Davis.

Baby Ace came into the world on Thursday, May 27 at 11:25 p.m. and weighed in at 7 lbs. 2 oz. and already has his very own Instagram account.

Cheyenne made the big announcement on Instagram on Saturday, telling her 1.6 million followers, “Life is complete, all praises to the most high 🖤”

The MTV star shared a series of pics in her post, one with Ace’s birth information, some polaroids of herself holding baby Ace while surrounded by family, and a few of her on a birthing ball while still pregnant.

Cheyenne’s fiance, Zach Davis, also took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of his son and first child, Ace.

Zach also shared a sweet tribute to his step-daughter and Ace’s big sister, Ryder

Along with the standard birth announcement information for Ace, Zach also shared some black-and-white Polaroid-style pics of himself and Cheyenne with Ace, surrounded by family.

Zach captioned his post, paying homage to Ace’s big sister, Ryder: “(Bro•ther) n. 1. A best friend for life 2. A builder of forts. 3. Teller of stories in the dark. 4. Player of catch and shooter of hoops.”

“@thatsryderk you are gonna be the best big sister in the world! Our cub has entered this world healthy and handsome as ever, This was by far the best day in my entire life. @cheynotshy thank you so much for this.”

“My life has changed in so many ways I cannot wait to show you the world son @aceofdavis”

Apparently baby Ace is a dead ringer for his dad

Although Cheyenne and Zach haven’t officially shared any pics of baby Ace yet, Cheyenne shared a hilarious pic from a fan appreciation page called The CRAZ Family, with a picture of a baby’s body with Zach’s head on it.

The 28-year-old mom of two also shared a pic from Ace’s first night home, showing the infant in his bassinet.

Ace joins big sister Ryder, whom Cheyenne shares with her ex, Cory Wharton. This is Cheyenne and Zach’s first child together.

Ace’s parents rekindled their romance last year after a long hiatus

The couple first met when they were teenagers over 10 years ago, and hooked up again after Zach slid into Cheyenne’s DM’s last year and the two reconnected.

By October, the couple was officially an item again, and by December they announced that they were expecting a baby together.

Cheyenne told her followers on Instagram of her pregnancy, “We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could.”

After lots of pressure from their parents to get married, especially once Cheyenne found out she was pregnant, Zach finally proposed during their baby shower.

The new parents may have accidentally shared their wedding date, when eagle-eyed fans noticed their calendar countdown in the background of a recent YouTube vlog, putting their nuptials around November 2022.

Teen Mom fans are certainly looking forward to the first pics of baby Ace.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.