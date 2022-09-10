Teen Mom OG alum Cory Wharton jokes about ‘punching someone in the face’ then ‘filming a show about parenting’

Cory teased that after throwing punches, he showed up to film a “show about parenting.” Pic credit: The Wharton Family/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Cory Wharton knows how to switch gears when it comes to his career.

The 31-year-old dad of three has been on the reality TV circuit for years, starring on multiple MTV shows, including The Real World, The Challenge, Ex on the Beach, and several Teen Mom shows including OG, Family Reunion, and the upcoming spinoff, The Next Chapter.

Cory is busy these days, between raising his three daughters — he shares 5-year-old Ryder with Cheyenne Floyd and his youngest daughters, 2-year-old Mila and 3-month-old Maya, with Taylor Selfridge — while filming for reality TV and most recently, training for a celebrity boxing match.

Cory will take on social media sensation/professional football player/reality TV star, Chase DeMoor on Saturday, September 10 at the Banc of California Stadium. However, before their fight got underway, Cory and Chase got involved in some pre-match extra-curricular activity.

Cory took to his Instagram Stories to share some clips of what went down on stage as he and DeMoor faced off ahead of their match. DeMoor taunted Cory by flipping his hat off his head, resulting in Cory throwing a punch at DeMoor, landing a shot on the left side of his face, as seen in the video below.

However, Cory later took to his Stories to add a more peaceful message, sharing that he was then preparing to film for an upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Cory Wharton jokes about punching someone before showing up to film Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

“Just got home. Right back to it, yes sir! Right back to it! One minute, I’m punching somebody in their face; the next minute I’m filming a show about parenting. What’s going on, man?” Cory told the camera with a laugh. He added text to the video which read, “We don’t STOP !!!! I promise you guys I didn’t wake up and choose violence violence chose me 😂.”

Outside of filming for reality TV and celebrity boxing matches, Cory has also stayed busy at home as a hands-on dad, helping Taylor raise their daughters.

Cory balances his busy career while raising his three daughters

Cory and Taylor’s youngest daughter, Maya, was born with a congenital heart defect known as Tricuspid Atresia, which occurs when the valve that controls blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle] doesn’t form at all, and no blood can go from the right atrium through the right ventricle to the lungs for oxygen.

Maya already underwent her first open-heart surgery at just 6 days old and is scheduled to undergo her next one in October of this year. She’ll need to have one more surgery when she’s 3-4 years old to successfully treat her condition.

Cory has proven to his fans that he knows how to shift gears when it comes to his career and that he can also juggle fatherhood while making a living for himself and his family and maintain a good attitude throughout it all.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.