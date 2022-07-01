Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick threw shade at Giannina Gibelli. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has branched out to a new reality TV show, All Star Shore, that premiered this week.

She joins several other reality stars from other shows to compete alongside each other for a $150,000 cash prize. The contestants include cast members from a variety of shows such as Love Island USA, Love is Blind, Acapulco Shore, Ru Paul’s Drag Race, The Circle, and Bachelor in Paradise.

Everyone was paired up at random during the first competition during the premiere and Angelina was partnered with Joey Essex from the show The Only Way is Essex. The two of them outperformed the rest of the group and won the first competition.

Part of winning the competition meant they had the opportunity to decide which team would be nominated for the exile competition and which team would get to join them for a reward.

While this caused much of the cast to be extra kind to them, others didn’t feel the need to be — particularly Giannina Gibelli from Love Is Blind. Her interaction with Angelina didn’t go so well and Angelina threw some major shade her way.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shades All Star Shore costar Giannina Gibelli

Angelina was on a bit of a power trip and relishing in the control she had over the game due to her and her teammate’s big win.

She made it known that she was paying attention to what people were doing and how they were acting as it would help to determine who they decided to put in.

At one point, Giannina walked by her and Joey while staring at them.

She then said during a confessional interview that she wasn’t the kind of person to “kiss a**” and added, “So, either you like me, or you don’t.”

After seeing the way Giannina looked at them, Angelina said, “Girl, don’t be like that! We’re actually looking at the way you guys are acting this morning.”

Giannina responded, “OK,” and stuck out her tongue.

The interaction rubbed Angelina the wrong way and had her set on nominating Giannina for the elimination competition.

She then talked smack about Giannina during her confessional and said, “I think that girl is so f*****g phony…I don’t like that b***h.”

Angelina then continued to talk about Giannina to her other costars and judged her for making out with a couple of the guys and playing games with them. It’s clear Angelina was not a fan of her, which could mean there’s more drama to come as the season progresses.

Did Angelina Pivarnick cheat on Chris Larangeira with Luis Caballero?

Aside from the drama with Giannina, rumors circulated that Angelina got a little too cozy with another All Star Shore star, Luis Caballero, originally from Acapulco Shore.

While Angelina had vehemently denied hooking up with him during a trip to Mexico on New Year’s Eve, the truth came out during the newest episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

While Angelina and Deena Cortese were hanging out, Luis happened to call Angelina. Deena got on the video chat with Luis and asked him straight up if the two of them had sex.

Luis implied that they did, and Deena was not happy that Angelina kept that from her.

It’s clear that a lot of drama is still in store for Angelina both on Jersey Shore Family Vacation and All Star Shore. Fans should stay tuned to see what happens as the shows continue to progress.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV. All Star Shore is currently streaming on Paramount +.