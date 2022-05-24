Giannina Gibelli shares her dating ‘non-negotiables’ after going public with Blake Horstmann

Love is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli answers fan questions. Pic credit: Netflix

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann merged reality show worlds when they went public with their dating relationship.

Giannina and Blake appear to be happy and going strong in their relationship while keeping an overall low profile.

Recently, Giannina gave fans insight into what she won’t tolerate in her dating relationship.

Giannina Gibelli lists several dating non-negotiables

Giannina Gibelli opened herself up to questions on her Instagram stories by writing, “let’s chat.”

Fans had many questions for the Love is Blind star, including one follower who questioned Giannina’s “Non-negotiable when it comes to dating?”

Giannina had a whole list ready to go as she wrote out 11 bullet points highlighting what’s not acceptable for her in a relationship.

Giannina suggested it’s a problem if her significant other “isn’t supportive/too jealous” and “questions my every move.”

Other red flags for her is if she’s being treated like “an option and not a priority” and if her partner is “not a dog person.”

Giannina added, “tries to steal my peace,” “makes me feel bad for eating,” and “texts once every few weeks.”

Regarding money, Giannina shared that it’s a non-negotiable if her partner “flaunts how much money they have (usually overcompensating).”

Giannina’s significant other and Bachelor Nation star, Blake Horstmann, recently opened up about his impressive DJ income on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast.

Blake didn’t flaunt the exact amount he made for his big DJ gig with Stagecoach, but he did provide a ballpark. Blake shared that he made around $40k for the country music festival weekend.

Blake also laid out how much earning potential DJs have, sharing that the top-tier DJs with big names and a large fanbase of women could make hundreds of thousands a month.

Giannina Gibelli likes a man with a fun, spontaneous personality

Continuing in her list of non-negotiables, Giannina expressed not wanting to be with a man who takes everything too seriously.

Giannina explained, “I’m really silly and need a fun spontaneous personality.”

The final two bullet points on Giannina’s list were that she wouldn’t be with a man that “isn’t intellectually stimulating” because “(lust only goes so far)” and she won’t be with a misogynist or someone who thinks “they’re never wrong.”

It appears Blake managed to check off what Giannina was looking for in a man, as the couple is seemingly still going strong.

