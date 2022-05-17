Blake Moynes couples up for photo with Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli

Blake Moynes third-wheels in a photo with Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli. Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake Moynes and Blake Horstmann recently linked up, and a notable reality television star was with them, Blake Horstmann’s girlfriend and Love Is Blind Season 1 star Giannina Gibelli.

Horstmann and Giabelli confirmed the nature of their relationship earlier this year after being spotted out together often.

Now, they’ve been spotted in a snap with Blake Moynes.

Giannina Gibelli poses in between two Bachelor Nation Blakes

Blake Moynes and Blake Horstmann recently teamed up for some promo in matching outfits in Miami, Florida.

The two Blakes took to their Instagrams to show off their matching shirt and shorts set featuring colorful stripes and flowers while making jokes about their shared name in their captions.

While the duo only shared photos of the two, an image has now surfaced with Giannina alongside them.

In the photo, Giannina wraps her arms around both boyfriend Blake Horstmann and Blake Moynes while showing off her toned leg and pearly white smile in a soft blue one-shoulder dress with a high slit.

While Giannina was blonde on the Netflix hit Love is Blind, she rocked long voluminous dark tresses in the tropical photo with Moynes and Horstmann.

Blake Horstmann reveals his controversial Bachelor in Paradise advice

Blake Horstmann became a Bachelor Nation ‘bad boy’ after his stint on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Several women from Bachelor Nation came on the island and exposed Blake for sleeping with them during the same Stagecoach weekend.

Blake’s reputation came under fire, and he experienced an emotional roller coaster while on Bachelor in Paradise. After the season wrapped, Blake admitted to being in a dark mental headspace due to all the drama on the show and behind the scenes.

Blake has bounced back as he’s dating and thriving as a DJ, even DJing at this year’s Stagecoach and making lots of money.

Blake was asked what advice he’d give to Bachelor Nation stars considering going on Bachelor in Paradise, and one bit of advice that he provided led to some controversy.

Blake warned BIP hopefuls to be careful of any Bachelor Nation stars that also host Bachelor Nation podcasts because they are ABC employees and will always get a good edit, even at the expense of others.

While some viewers, and Bachelor Nation podcast host Natasha Parker, didn’t fully agree with Blake’s take, Blake felt adamant that podcast hosts shouldn’t be allowed on the island.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.