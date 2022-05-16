Natasha Parker lashes out at Blake Horstmann over his BIP comment

Natasha Parker gives Blake Horstmann a piece of her mind. Pic credit: ABC

While Blake Horstmann and Natasha Parker both made their franchise debuts on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, respectively, they may be even more well-known from their stints on Bachelor in Paradise.

When Blake came into Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, he found himself immediately in a sticky situation and in more than one love triangle.

While the controversy was that he had been intimate with two contestants, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman on the same weekend during Stagecoach, he also found himself between Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Natasha Parker, on the other hand, felt slighted and used on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, as it seemed that Brendan Morais was only with her until Pieper James arrived on the island. It was said the two had been talking before coming on Paradise.

Now, there is new drama between Blake and Natasha, as Blake supposedly gave advice to former Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants during Stagecoach. Natasha didn’t like what she heard.

What did Blake Horstmann say?

Earlier this month, Blake took to his Instagram stories to warn potential Paradise cast members, “The only advice I gave them was to be careful of the official Bachelor podcast hosts if they are down there. They are ABC employees and will always get a good edit … So don’t go against them or date someone they have their eyes on.”

He went on to say, “I think they should not allow these people on the beach after last season (and I love all those people that went down there but it’s a huge slap in the face [for] the audience. Like, they think we are that dumb?”

Blake then continued on and called Natasha out and claimed that she was given a rose by production because of the whole Pieper and Brendan scandal.

Natasha Parker clapped back at Blake

Natasha, a co-host with Joe Amabile and Tia Booth for the Bachelor Nation podcast Click Bait, was not happy with what Blake said, and she made that known on her Instagram page.

She declared, “I do not agree with what Blake said because my situation, specifically – and yes, I am sensitive about it because it happened to me – so by saying that I’m going to get a good edit because I have a podcast, ‘Click Bait,’ you could get a bad edit if you mess with me and to be careful of me … you’re basically villainizing me because I have a podcast instead of holding the toxic people accountable.”

Natasha also commented, “That’s where I have a problem. No, if you’re taking what Blake is saying and you’re rallying behind it, you’re basically excusing toxic behavior.”

She also talked about how she wasn’t toxic on the beach, nor were her co-hosts Joe and Becca, when they were there. Natasha also claimed that Blake, himself, had toxic behavior when he was on the show.

Did Blake respond back to Natasha’s words?

When Blake was asked if he would respond back to Natasha, he wrote, “Nope. Not worth my breath. Tell me it’s the off season without telling me it’s the off season. Have a good Friday.”

Hopefully, the feud between Blake and Natasha can either be put to rest or forgiven as Bachelor fans move forward, ready to enjoy Season 8 of Paradise this summer.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.