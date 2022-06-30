Jersey Shore spoiler: Angelina dishes NYE fling with another man

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares details of NYE fling with Luis Caballero. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is at the center of drama once again this season.

The roommates have been up in arms after seeing photos of her on vacation with someone other than Chris Larangeira.

She vacationed with another reality TV star she met while filming All Star Shore. Despite her sister’s warning that it wasn’t the best decision, Angelina did it anyway.

In a sneak peek of this week’s new episode, Angelina dishes on her fling with Luis “Potro” Caballero and the time they spent in Mexico for New Year’s Eve.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick dishes NYE fling with another man

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina vented to her friend and costar Deena Cortese about how she spent New Year’s Eve.

Over a few glasses of wine, Angelina vented her frustration with Chris for not planning anything for them to do.

She said Chris wasn’t giving her anything and asked, “How much more can somebody take?”

She claimed she didn’t care what plans he made, as long as he took some initiative.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amid her irritation with Chris, Luis invited her to come to spend NYE in Cancun with him and some of his friends, and she decided to go.

When Deena asked Angelina if anything happened between them, she swore nothing went down outside of cuddling.

Regarding Luis, she said, “Meeting him definitely opened my eyes up to a different world. Like, he helped my mind realize I’m worth more.”

She continued, “It was like something I’ve never had. I felt very loved.”

When Deena asked if she told Chris about him when she got home, Angelina hesitated before receiving a phone call from Luis himself.

Deena seemed surprised that Luis was on the other end of the call and the clip cut out.



Did Angelina Pivarnick cheat on Chris Larangeira with Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero?

While Angelina denied doing anything with Luis outside of some cuddling, a separate clip from tonight’s episode alludes to a different story.

The preview shows Deena on a video call with Luis.

She asked him straight up if he and Angelina had ever had sex.

Luis joked that he had a bad connection as Angelina crouched in the corner with her head between her legs.

Deena yelled, “You did!” as the clip turned to Mike announcing, “We’re gonna have a situation.”

Happy Jerzday 🥳 we are back with a brand new episode of #JSFamilyVacation TONIGHT on MTV! Who’s watching with us?! 💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/H6gKBRlriK — Lauren Sorrentino (@lauren_pesce) June 30, 2022

Fans should tune in tonight to find out the real story of what went down between Angelina and Luis.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.