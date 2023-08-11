Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick calls cops on fiance during alleged altercation

It looks as though Angelina Pivarnick’s engagement to Vinny Tortorella has started off on the wrong foot.

Just nine months after accepting Vinny’s marriage proposal, Angelina called the police on her fiance.

Per Page Six, things are said to have gotten out of hand earlier this week during an altercation that reportedly got heated, prompting Angelina to call for emergency help.

The police report obtained by the outlet shows that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star dialed 911 during an alleged domestic violence incident.

However, Angelina refused to press charges once officers arrived at her and Vinny’s Freehold, New Jersey home.

Page Six also reported that per a Freedom of Information Act request, a “criminal investigatory record” was made.

Angelina’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told the publication that his client refused to press charges against her fiance.

“I can confirm that Angelina did, in fact, call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” Leonard said in a statement to Page Six.

He noted that Angelina wants to put this incident behind her, adding, “This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Vinny’s attorney, Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder, confirmed that despite the altercation, he and Angelina still plan to get married.

Angelina and Vinny have kissed and made up following alleged domestic incident

In a statement to Page Six, Rozin-Golinder said, “My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred.”

She added, “No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard.”

According to an insider who also spoke with Page Six, Angelina and Vinny are currently filming for Jersey Shore Season 7.

“Angelina and Vinny are still engaged and are still very much in love with one another, and they are both actively filming,” the source claimed, adding that the new season will air this fall.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the couple wasted no time starting their future together. Vinny proposed to Angelina during her divorce party after splitting from her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira.

The 37-year-old MTV star recently told Hollywood Life that she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle a second time, telling the outlet, “I was married prior, so I’m kind of hesitant.”

Angelina’s engagement to Vinny is the Jersey Shore star’s fifth. She was previously engaged to David Kovacs in 2011, Anthony Lamberti from 2013 until 2014, Louie Gero from 2016 to 2017, and her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, to whom she was married in 2019 and divorced in May of this year.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.