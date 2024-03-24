Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick enjoys ‘best night ever with the boys’ following Family Vacation drama

Angelina Pivarnick seemingly found a way to avoid stressing about her recent drama shown on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, including her recently presented fiasco with a married man.

Season 7 of the Jersey Shore spinoff has presented multiple storylines involving Angelina, including her feud with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

There was the emotional meeting with her biological father and other family members she’d never known, leading to drama in Angelina’s life due to her dad continuing to ask for financial help.

In another recent episode, footage presented a story as Angelina sent DMs to several NFL players, including a married man. That brought backlash from the player’s wife.

That storyline arrived as she’d indicated earlier in the season she was potentially having issues with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

This weekend, it appeared she put any concerns over her reality TV portrayal on the back burner as she enjoyed what she called “the best night ever with the boys.”

Angelina enjoys ‘best night ever’ amid her TV drama

Angelina wasn’t letting any critics, haters, or online trolls get in the way of her having a good time amid recent reality TV stories.

The Jersey Shore star shared videos and photos from her night out to enjoy a concert featuring The Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and NSYNC’s Joey Fatone.

One specific video Angelina shared on her page featured her seated on a comfortable red chair on stage. McLean sat on the armrest beside her and serenaded her during part of his All I Have to Give performance.

Angelina moved in her seat, seeming to enjoy the music and AJ’s presence.

“Best night ever with the boys. Thanks for singing to me @aj_mclean I def needed a fun night out. Love you too @realjoeyfatone ❤️❤️❤️🎙️🎤🙏. You guys totally killed it and the fun times at the bar after. See you soon 🙌😻,” Angelina wrote in her clever caption.

Interestingly enough, her “See you soon” remark came up during a recent episode of Family Vacation, in which Angelina sent a DM to a married NFL player.

Angelina enjoyed a boy band stars’ concert, including time on stage with McLean and Fatone

Angelina uploaded another video from the concert that she shot. It featured her off-stage, enjoying a closer view of the performance.

McLean and Fatone began dancing, then launched into a performance of NSYNC’s smash hit Bye Bye Bye.

Angelina is heard off-camera singing some of the lyrics with them before showing a shot of the excited crowd and then turning the camera to show herself with some friends.

Angelina also shared multiple photos and videos on her Instagram Story. In one, McLean appears close-up during the show.

The Backstreet Boys singer posed behind Angelina while on stage with the crowd visible in the background.

Angelina Pivarnick poses with AJ McLean on stage. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

As mentioned, some of Angelina’s reality TV stories involved a potential fallout with her fiance, Vinny.

However, she’s recently shared content featuring Vinny, including a pool photo and the picture below from their night out.

Angelina appears with her fiance Vinny during a night out. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina sent DMs to a married NFL player during Family Vacation episode

Months ago, Monsters and Critics shared a report about Angelina’s DMs to an NFL player who was also a married man.

The story was recently presented in Family Vacation, as the Jersey Shore crew went to a New York Jets game.

“At the Jets game, I decided to just DM some of the Jets players,” she said during the episode.

“I DMed every one of those f***ing guys, and they were awesome, but I didn’t know one of them was married,” she confessed.

That married player was Jets fullback Nick Bawden, and his wife took exception to Angelina’s “see u soon” message to her husband.

The Jets player’s wife, Alexis Bawden, blasted Angelina in a TikTok video she posted in September 2023.

“I just want to say if you’re a fan of her, she’s weird. That’s weird. You don’t message a married woman’s man you’re going to see him soon after you see his wife go by on the field. Weirdo,” Bawden’s wife said.

In a video ahead of this past week’s Family Vacation airing on MTV, Bawden shared a TikTok indicating she was preparing to watch the episode.

Meanwhile, Angelina made additional comments during the Family Vacation episode, calling Bawden’s wife “insecure.”

“The girl’s a clown. Whatever the f*** her name is. Her shower curtain means more to me,” the Jersey Shore star said in a confessional interview.

As of this writing, Bawden’s wife has yet to address Angelina’s newest comments.

Based on recent social media shares, Angelina seems to be finding ways to avoid stressing about her televised drama.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.