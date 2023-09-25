Angelina Pivarnick blasted by wife after sliding into married NFL star’s DMs

Angelina Pivarnick has some major explaining to do.

The Jersey Shore star reached out to a married man on social media, and his wife is spilling all the piping hot tea.

Alexis Bawden, wife of New York Jets fullback Nick Bawden, called out Angelina on TikTok for sliding into her husband’s DMs and brought receipts to prove it.

Alexis recorded herself from her bathroom and told her followers, “Guys, I have tea, and it’s piping… it’s piping hot. If you’re a Jersey Shore fan, keep watching.”

She went on to explain that while she was on the field talking to Nick before one of his recent games, she noticed another Jersey Shore star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, walk past.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter!

“So [Angelina] from the show, she walks in,” Alexis stated in the TikTok. “I don’t know who that is, okay, but I see this woman who’s with Snooki peep me. … I see her see me, okay? “

New York Jets player’s wife puts Angelina Pivarnick on blast for sliding into his DMs

“Well, my husband gets a DM from this girl [Angelina] from Jersey Shore,” Alexis claimed, adding that the DM appeared about 10 minutes after Angelina was eyeing her on the field.

“It’s her, it’s the girl from Jersey Shore. [She] DMs my husband and said, ‘See u soon.'”

Alexis then shared a receipt in the form of a screenshot of the DM Angelina sent to Nick.

“Weirdo,” Alexis said, referring to Angelina. “Anyway, I just wanna say if you’re a fan of her, it’s weird. That’s weird. You don’t message a married woman’s man ‘see u soon’ after you see his wife. … Weirdo.”

Jersey Shore star Angelina denies Alexis Bawden’s allegations

In a since-deleted Instagram Story statement (seen below from another TikTok of Alexis’), Angelina refuted Alexis’ claims, writing, “The s**t that’s being told about me sliding into a married man’s Instagram has gotten out of control.”

A screenshot of Angelina’s DM to Nick Bawden that his wife, Alexis, shared on TikTok. Pic credit: @alexisebawden/TikTok

“His wife is clearly a clout chaser, and I only spoke to players I knew and in a friendly way, not a married man,” Angelina continued before threatening legal action.

“She needs to stop trying to slander me and stop being a liar,” the 37-year-old MTV star added. “If she doesn’t stop, my lawyer will send her a cease and desist soon.”

Alexis continued to call out Angelina, taking to TikTok a few more times. In one such video, Alexis claimed that Angelina posted a “drunken” message on her Instagram Story at 3:00 a.m.

Alexis uploaded a screenshot of Angelina’s since-deleted IG Story. Pic credit: @alexisebawden/TikTok

The screenshot that Alexis shared allegedly from Angelina asked Alexis to take down the TikToks. Angelina claimed she was never on the field and is an engaged woman who would “never in a million years” try to get with Alexis’ husband, Nick.

Angelina and Vinny Tortorella are still engaged amid the scandal

Angelina is currently engaged to Vinny Tortorella. Vinny popped the question 10 months ago, but things have been a bit rocky in their relationship since the proposal.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Angelina called 911 on Vinny in August 2023 to report an alleged domestic violence incident.

However, once officers arrived at their New Jersey home, Angelina refused to press charges against her husband-to-be.

Angelina’s lawyer issued a statement to Page Six, stating, “I can confirm that Angelina did, in fact, call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges.”

Vinny’s attorney also spoke out, stating that despite the altercation, he and Angelina plan to follow through with tying the knot.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.