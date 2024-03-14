Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola confronts castmate as new Family Vacation footage films

The drama between Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her castmate could continue beyond recent Family Vacation episodes, possibly later this season and into the next one.

During previous seasons of the Jersey Shore spin-off, Angelina Pivarnick has been featured in much of the drama with other castmates, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

However, she and Sammi went at it in a recent episode of MTV’s show, as Sammi called her out and Angelina blew up after her castmate’s “toddler” remark about her.

Cameras have reportedly captured new footage for the spin-off filming as Sammi confronted her co-star during a one-on-one meet-up.

Based on the footage, Sammi wasn’t pleased with Angelina, which may have stemmed from recent incidents viewers saw on MTV.

This report could contain minor spoilers for an upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Sammi and Angelina were filmed arguing at a restaurant, with a producer stepping in

Another hashing out of their drama may be on the way for Angelina and Sammi, as they reportedly met up earlier this month in Red Bank, New Jersey.

The castmates met at Urban Coalhouse Pizza and Bar for lunch, but Angelina was reportedly late.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Sammi appeared frustrated with her castmate, who was over an hour late for their meet-up.

As their voices became louder, a producer reportedly calmed the Jersey Shore castmates down.

The publication tweeted about the filmed footage, including an image of the two castmates seated at the restaurant as Sammi raised a hand while speaking to Angelina.

'Jersey Shore' films 'friction' between Angelina and Sammi at Urban Coalhouse in Red Bank https://t.co/4IMVdUqnTz — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) March 13, 2024

What were the Jersey Shore castmates arguing over?

It’s unclear what they may have been arguing over. Still, in the recent episodes of Family Vacation, Sammi confronted Angelina for “coming at her” and repeatedly putting her name out there at press events or elsewhere.

During confessional interviews, Angelina hinted at jealousy over her castmate getting more attention than her when the cast was out in public. She reminded viewers that she helped bring Sammi to the show again.

While the cast was at a bar, Sammi asked Angelina why she was having a “tantrum” and said it felt like she was “talking to a toddler.”

That set Angelina off, who claimed she was responsible for Sammi’s return to reality TV.

“B***h, I brought you in here. I can take you out,” Angelina said while looking straight into the camera during the cast’s outing.

Some recent Family Vacation scenes even had critical fans calling for Angelina’s removal from the show.

The Asbury Park Press indicated that the newer MTV footage was captured on March 1 at the restaurant in Red Bank. This could mean it will appear in the second half of Family Vacation Season 7.

Viewers are still awaiting the anticipated reunion between Sammi and her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, which was teased with the Season 7 trailer. The Jersey Shore castmates dated during the original run of MTV’s show, resulting in a roller-coaster relationship that ended after filming.

It also kept Sammi away from reality TV until she ultimately returned after over 10 years away in last season’s Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.