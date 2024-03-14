Jersey Shore fans demand Angelina Pivarnick’s removal from Family Vacation after blowup at castmate

Many Jersey Shore viewers have had enough of Angelina Pivarnick and her drama on the Family Vacation spin-off.

A recent episode of the MTV series featured Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola questioning why Angelina kept making remarks about her to others.

In a video clip shared by the Jersey Shore Instagram, Angelina arrived back at the Shore house after storming out during an argument with Sammi.

That led to Sammi confronting her about what was happening, with Angelina claiming it was because she called her a “toddler.”

However, Angelina’s remarks during a confessional interview revealed otherwise. It seemed she was feeling jealousy over Sammi getting more attention than her during recent appearances.

Some fans expressed frustration over Angelina’s antics and demanded that she be removed from MTV’s show.

Sammi and Angelina argue over ‘toddler’ remark

“Ang, what’s your deal with me b***h?” Sammi asked her castmate during the Family Vacation scene.

Angelina asked Sammi exactly what she said about her earlier, and she repeated that she’d called her a “toddler” for how she stormed out of the house while they were talking.

“I’m not a toddler. I’m 37 years old,” Angelina told her.

“Who the f*** is she to pass judgment on me? Only God can pass judgment on me, girl,” Angelina said in her confessional.

She blew up when her castmate asked her “What’s going on?” and suggested that it seemed like she had a lot going on in her life.

In another confessional interview, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said Angelina was no match for Sammi because Sammi had gone through “an unbelievable training course that is the Shore house.”

Angelina said she would remove herself from the situation, and Sammi said, “Nothing ever gets fixed” because her castmate was unwilling to talk about it.

Angelina called Sammi “snarky” towards her despite an apology from her castmate, who said she would move on from their argument.

Sammi then confronted Angelina further, asking why she was hearing from people at press events about things her castmate said about her.

“What is your deal with me? I have been kind to you,” Sammi told Angelina.

Ultimately, Sammi apologized several more times for calling her castmate a toddler during the wild fight scene.

Viewers demand Angelina’s removal from Family Vacation

While the argument footage may have been amusing for Sammi and Angelina’s castmates, many of the show’s viewers were annoyed.

Specifically, they were fed up with Angelina’s continued drama with her Jersey Shore castmates.

“STOP TRYING TO MAKE ANGELINA HAPPEN,” wrote one commenter.

Another echoed those sentiments, stating, “WE DON’T WANT ANGELINA ON THE SHOW” and “Enough is Enough – She’s NOT an OG.”

The commenter even referred to Angelina collecting her “trash bags” to leave, something she was recently told by returning Shore Store manager, Danny.

“Get Angelina out of here we’ve been begging,” a commenter wrote, while another said, “I’m so over Ang, why yall keep her on.”

Jersey Shore fans weigh in. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

During the last season of Family Vacation, Sammi reunited with her Jersey Shore castmates after over 10 years away from the show. She revealed during interviews that she’d grown up since her rowdier days on the MTV reality TV show and matured after stepping away from the drama.

Viewers have seen plenty of drama involving Angelina, whether it relates to her fights with Jenni “JWoww” Farley or, more recently, Sammi. While it’s become commonplace to see it on the popular show, some fans seem way over it and would prefer she not be involved in the cast’s outings.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.