Jersey Shore fans praise OG Danny for telling Angelina Pivarnick ‘like it is’ on Family Vacation

On a recent Family Vacation episode, The Jersey Shore crew took a trip down memory lane as they visited where it all started for them in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

In the home, they reminisced over their rowdy past in their earlier MTV days of the original reality TV series.

While there, they received a surprise visit from their store manager in 2009.

He remembered them and asked why they just entered the home without permission and started eating food there.

He also wouldn’t tolerate Angelina Pivarnick making her remarks inside the old Jersey Shore house.

Fans loved it too, as they reacted to seeing the OG cast member Danny back on Family Vacation and telling Angelina “like it is.”

Jersey Shore OG surprised the cast at their former Seaside Heights home

In Family Vacation Season 7, Episode 5, the castmates enjoyed their first-ever Jersey Shore Day despite some drama from Angelina towards castmates.

They all eventually traveled to their former crib from the original Jersey Shore series on MTV to reminisce. While Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio had to hit the road for stripping and DJ gigs, the rest of the cast stayed in the house, eating and recalling memories.

At one point, they received a surprise visit from Danny, their former manager at the Shore Store, who walked in through the already-open door to the house.

“You guys still got the keys to this place or something? You think you can just drop by?” he said as he entered the home.

“Oh s***, Danny’s here!” a cast member exclaimed as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shrieked excitedly.

“I’m happy to see you guys, but what the hell are you doing here?” he asked the group, who informed him of their recent Jersey Shore Day celebration.

Danny asked where they got the food they had and told them the house is now a museum, and they give tours there.

“But it’s our museum,” Angelina said, with Danny telling her, “You never were here.”

“Grab your garbage bag, and please leave again,” he told Angelina, referring to her infamous walkout moment from Jersey Shore.

“Is she still talking?” Danny asked others as Angelina cursed and told him, “Bow down to the queen” and “I earned my stripes.”

Fans praised Danny for his remarks to Angelina

A Reddit forum post for Jersey Shore fans received many comments praising Danny’s return and his standing up to Angelina.

“She was SUCH an a** to him. Like, insufferable. I’m glad Danny just tells it like it is!” one commenter wrote.

“Telling him to bow down to her?? Like girl he was on the OG series more than you. you are talking to the king of OG’s,” another wrote.

Another commenter called Danny’s jokes “savage” and especially praised one of his comebacks.

“When Angelina said its their museum his comeback with you were never here then telling her to grab her garbage bags get outta here haha she’s so annoying,” they wrote.

In 2009, the Jersey Shore cast and viewers met Danny for the first time. The Shore Store manager and owner told them part of the condition of their living in the house in Seaside Heights was that they’d work for him at his t-shirt shop.

Angelina refused to work a shift during the first season of the show, which led to her being evicted and exiting the show. During the episode, she grabbed a garbage bag full of items to leave the scene.

She returned to Jersey Shore for Season 2 but once again left the show after drama with castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

However, Angelina has remained amongst the cast of Family Vacation, appearing in each season of the spinoff, either as a recurring or main cast member.

While Danny isn’t a main cast member, some viewers probably wouldn’t mind seeing the OG from Jersey Shore show up more often to put Angelina or other cast members in their place.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.