Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and wife Lauren call birth of third baby ‘quite the situation’

Make it five for the Sorrentino family, as a third baby recently joined the growing crew!

Just in time for a new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and his wife, Lauren, introduced everyone to their new daughter, Luna Lucia Sorrentino.

“Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 !!” the couple wrote as part of a caption on matching Instagram posts.

While they introduced their newborn daughter on “Jerzday,” she was born one day earlier.

They indicated Luna was born at 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at “5 pounds, 6 ounces, and 18.25 inches in length.”

“3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way 🍼,” they wrote in their message.

The Sorrentinos share photos of Luna Lucia

In a carousel post of photos, Mike and Lauren are all smiles with their new baby daughter.

The first photo has the proud father standing and smiling beside his wife, Lauren, as she cradles Luna in her arms while seated on a chair.

In another image, a close-up photo of Luna is shown, all wrapped up in a light pink blanket with a white hat on her head as she sleeps at the hospital.

Mike appears in photo No. 3 dressed in protective blue hospital attire and a face mask as he cradles Luna.

The couple posed at the hospital in the final two images, presumably for the delivery. In the final picture, they stand beside one another, smiling as Mike touches his wife’s bump.

The couple revealed via social media they were expecting their third child in September of last year as they posed with their first two children, Romeo and Mia, and sonogram photos.

“Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024,” they wrote in a message with their post.

Jersey Shore star has ‘3 situations’

In another Instagram post, Mike revealed his “3 situations back to back to back.”

The couple’s first child is son Romeo Reign, born May 26, 2021. He is now a big brother to two sisters.

The couple’s first daughter, Mia Bella, arrived on January 24 last year.

The newest arrival is Luna Lucia, the second daughter, born just a few days ago to the proud parents.

Castmates react to Mike and Lauren’s newest baby

Upon news of Luna’s birth, many of Mike and Lauren’s Jersey Shore friends dropped by the comment section to leave congratulations and fun messages for the couple.

“congratulations,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote with heart-eye faces and a bottle of champagne emoji to celebrate.

“Let’s go 3 club!!! So so happy for you both!!!!” wrote Nicole “Snook” Polizzi, while Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed her love with pink heart emojis.

Friends congratulate the couple on their new baby. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Additional comments arrived from Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, and JWoww’s fiance, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“Anotha one !!!!!” Vinny commented, with Pauly calling it a “Full house” for Mike and Lauren.

“Congratulations to you both,” wrote JWoww’s fiance Zack.

More support from Jersey Shore co-stars. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Most likely, more of the couple’s latest journey and arrival in their lives will be shared in some detail through episodes of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, as Lauren revealed getting surprising results of her pregnancy test in an episode of the show.

Luna’s arrival makes it three situations for Mike and four for his wife, even though he now refers to himself by other nicknames such as The Investigation or The Mediation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.