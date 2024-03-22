Jersey Shore critics call out Angelina Pivarnick for new photo with fiancé

Angelina Pivarnick is no stranger to critics calling her out for drama and storylines featured on Jersey Shore.

The Family Vacation spin-off star has been prominent in Season 7 due to her feud with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

The season’s early episodes featured Angelina finally meeting her biological father, whom she later revealed was interested in her money and what she could offer him financially.

If that wasn’t enough, there were hints that she and her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella, aka “Vinny 2.0,” were having issues with their relationship.

While some may have thought the pair might have split up since filming, Angelina recently shared a photo showing her and her fiancé, followed by an Instagram Live session.

The photo led to comments from outraged fans, who called out the Jersey Shore star for continuing her relationship.

Angelina shares a new photo featuring Vinny 2.0

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Angelina uploaded a single photo from a pool at a hotel or resort. She wore a blue bikini in the pool while sitting on a giant swan float.

Angelina had a smirk on her face in the photo, and right beside her was her smiling fiancé, who appeared to be the one who had taken their picture.

Vinny 2.0 rocked a pair of stylish shades, a baseball cap, and a silver wristwatch.

Based on her IG post’s caption, the image promoted the newest Family Vacation episode.

“Happy #jerzday @jerseyshore everyone. Don’t forget to tune into a new episode at 8 pm eastern tonight on @mtv,” she wrote.

Angelina didn’t specify the photo’s location or if it happened recently.

Critics bash Angelina for staying with Vinny 2.0

Meanwhile, many comments arrived on the post, which she pinned on her Instagram profile page.

“Girl leave that man he is just using you,” one commenter wrote.

“why are you still with him?!” another asked.

Another commenter suggested that Angelina “doesn’t know what a healthy relationship looks like” and has “all toxic ppl around her,” including her father and ex-husband.

“the guy that’s with her only for the money lol,” a commenter wrote.

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

While fans might wonder if she’s still with Vinny, she took to Instagram Live on Friday to share a video as he was getting his hair cut at a friend’s barbershop.

Angelina indicated she went on IG Live to promote the Suite 23 Barbershop in Freehold, New Jersey.

Angelina Pivarnick appears on IG Live with her fiancé. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Viewers saw Vinny propose to Angelina in 2023 on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at dinner with her castmates and others. The moment surprised her castmates, who had only recently met the model.

Angelina mentioned issues between her and Vinny in Family Vacation

In Episode 2 of Family Vacation Season 7, viewers saw an upset Angelina show up for an impromptu visit to castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s home to get support from him and his wife, Laurel, amid some stressful times.

That included the situation with her biological father not going how she’d hoped and problems at home involving her fiancé.

“The last few weeks of my life have not been good,” she revealed in a confessional interview, mentioning “things have spiraled out of control.”

Mike and Lauren sat down with Angelina as she spoke about issues between Vinny and her.

She informed them that Vinny hadn’t been home in weeks and was staying at a hotel. Angelina said he told her he was “mandated overtime” because he worked 24 hours per day for seven days a week as a port authority cop.

In a confessional, Angelina recalled how she and Vinny were “inseparable” until recently. She revealed she didn’t believe Vinny was staying away from home only because of an overtime situation.

She then told Mike and Lauren that she’d recently seen a former “sidepiece” named Joe and wanted to talk to him about how he was during an event.

Unfortunately, Vinny was also there and got riled up when he came out of the men’s room and saw another man talking to Angelina.

It resulted in him trying to take Angelina by the arm and lead her away and Joe punching Vinny. According to Angelina, a bouncer intervened to grab Joe in what sounded like a messy incident for all involved.

Lauren asked if Angelina and Vinny were “broken up,” but Angelina told them her fiancé wanted to “work it out” but was never home due to the overtime situation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.