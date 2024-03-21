Jersey Shore fans slam Sammi Sweetheart over reaction to Ronnie joining cast’s trip

Many Jersey Shore viewers have anticipated a big reunion involving former castmates Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

The spin-off show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation teased them crossing paths, and now their actual reunion should appear in Season 7.

Years ago, the two castmates dated on MTV’s original series. Following a tumultuous relationship, they eventually split up after filming.

They each moved on with their lives and have been involved in other relationships. Ronnie welcomed a daughter during another relationship, which was also full of drama.

Sammi has been dating Justin May, who debuted as she returned to Family Vacation Season 6. The couple was able to avoid seeing Ronnie when he showed up to visit with his other Jersey Shore castmates.

In Season 7, Sammi will face being under the same roof as her ex-boyfriend, and based on her reaction to the idea in a clip, fans aren’t happy with her.

Castmates ask Sammi about Ronnie joining their next trip

In a sneak peek scene from Family Vacation, Snooki discussed how she wanted to visit Nashville, Tennessee, to look at locations for her next Snooki Shop and do some bar hopping, among other activities.

Mike met with her to discuss bringing Ronnie along, but they also considered that Sammi would need to be alright with it.

In another clip (below), Mike, Snooki, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Vinny Guadagnino assembled in a room.

While Angelina Pivarnick was a no-show amid the ongoing drama involving her and Sammi, castmate Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio appeared via video chat on a phone placed on the table.

Sammi eventually joined the group and noted in a confessional interview that everyone seemed to be staring at her. She also joked that everyone was wearing black today.

“We literally look like we’re about to go to a funeral,” Jenni joked in her confessional interview.

Following her observations that something must be going on, the cast told her about their next trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

Mike broke the news that they wanted to include Sammi’s ex, Ronnie, as part of the trip and wanted to know if she would be OK with him being under the same roof as them.

“I think we all know that Ron would be coming on a trip, and felt that it was time to take the leap and to see how it goes,” he told Sammi, adding, “We also went around the room and made sure it was OK with everyone first before we now ask you- If you’re ok with us all under one roof at one time.”

“Hell no,” Sammi said, which previously appeared in the teaser trailer as a random bit of footage.

Based on the scene above, the castmates became uncomfortable about Sammi’s response at that moment.

The teaser for the upcoming episode then cut off, leaving fans with a bit of a cliffhanger to watch Family Vacation and see what else transpires.

Sammi has previously revealed during interviews and a few scenes on Family Vacation that she felt she could “co-exist” with Ronnie and now views him like a coworker after years away from the show.

Fans blasted Sammi for her response to Ronnie joining Family Vacation trip

Following the new preview scene’s release, many Jersey Shore viewers jumped into the comment section to react.

Many viewers seemed frustrated over how Sammi replied to Mike’s request about Ronnie joining them.

“A heads up is fine but her ‘permission’ is not needed. Bring Ronnie back ! We miss him and so does the family,” one commenter wrote.

Another individual asked, “why tf does she still have an issue?” since it’s been “many years.” They also commented, “Stop it Sam!”

“It’s not up to you! Team Ron! Go away Sam,” a commenter wrote, including a peace sign emoji.

Another frustrated commenter wrote that if Sammi “can’t handle Ron being around then she should stay back.”

“like get over it already and move on from it your an adult now start acting like one damn the drama that goes on between these people still acting like kids from like ten years ago,” the commenter wrote.

While Sammi had plenty of critics in the comments, there were also supporters and those defending her. Some even suggested that since the clip cut out early, Sammi might be “messing around” and could be just kidding her castmates.

A commenter also suggested: “Knowing this show they will dangle Ron coming and it won’t happen for the next few episodes.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear how much more will get shown in the new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, set to debut on Thursday, March 21.

However, there have already been teases in trailers and preview footage hinting at Sammi and Ronnie’s reunion and some interesting remarks from castmates’ interviews about their “awkward” and must-see reunion.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.