Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi receives support from Angelina Pivarnick at major event

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had a significant business event this weekend, and one castmate showed up to support her.

Angelina Pivarnick, featured in the recent drama on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, revealed that she attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Snooki.

The big event occurred when Snooki officially opened her newest The Snooki Shop location in Huntington, New York.

On Instagram, she shared a two-slide post featuring a photo with team members and a video of her officially cutting the ribbon for the store’s opening.

In the video clip, Snooki joked, “I’m gonna pee,” as someone told her they’d count down to three for the big moment.

“WE DID IT HUNTINGTON. So grateful for an amazing team & the support of the town and fans! You guys are incredibleeee! LETS GO @thesnookishop,” she wrote in her IG caption.

Angelina supported Snooki at her major store event

Angelina uploaded a series of video clips and images from her time with Snooki and fans for the store opening on her Instagram Story.

In one video, she and Snooki moved and sang along to Ginuwine’s hit song Differences as they traveled in the back seat of a car with the windows down.

“Bringing ya back @Snooki Congrats @thesnookishop today was amazing,” Angelina wrote on her slide.

Angelina travels with Snooki after her new store’s opening. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

In another clip, the castmates enjoy music from Chicago producer and DJ John Summit.

Angelina did some trademark Jersey Shore fist pumps as she moved to the music and panned her phone camera view to show Snooki swaying to the sounds in her seat.

Another slide spotlighted a special moment Angelina shared with a fan who showed up and met her. They shared a hug, and, based on their remarks on the slide, it was much needed after what they’d both been through recently.

Angelina’s supportive fan was highly appreciative of the moment, indicating she had “no words” as she described it as “unreal but so comforting” to meet the Jersey Shore star.

“We’ve both gone through a lot and just like you said, ‘We both needed that hug.’ Thank you for allowing me to have this moment with you!” the fan wrote.

“This was the most amazing feeling and thank you for making me feel loved. I needed that hug. We both did. You and your father are blessings. Thank you for showing me the kindness and comfort you did today. I needed it deeply,” Angelina shared.

Angelina hugs a fan during The Snooki Shop opening in Huntington, New York. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina supported the Sorrentinos at their store event on Family Vacation

It’s no surprise that Angelina supported Snooki over the past few days at her store’s newest opening. In a previous episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, held a big event for Lauren’s boutique opening.

The only castmate who showed up to support them at the event was Angelina, as the rest of the cast had other commitments. Angelina continued to question why the rest of the group wasn’t there to show some support for their castmates.

Thanks to Mike, the group learned that Angelina talked about their non-supportiveness. Ultimately, this created drama between Angelina and the women and between Angelina and Mike due to his involvement in stirring things up.

While things were eventually worked out between everyone, including a surprising rekindling of Angelina and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s friendship, new drama erupted in Family Vacation Season 7.

This time, it involved Angelina and her castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Angelina claimed she brought Sammi back to reality TV, while Sammi speculated her castmate was jealous of the attention she’s been getting since her return.

As of this writing, recent episodes have shown the castmates’ inability to see eye to eye.

Meanwhile, The Snooki Shop appears to be off to a great start in its newest location, Gerard Street, in Huntington, New York. Snooki commented about the location, calling it a “checklist” moment for her.

“I just love this town, it’s so nice,” she said, per News 12 Long Island. “The fact that I’m now on Long Island, I feel like it’s a checklist.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.