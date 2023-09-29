Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick accuses Mike Sorrentino of being ‘scared’ of castmate

Angelina Pivarnick was able to mend things with her castmates following a massive blowup on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Contributing to the women of the cast seemingly ending their friendship with Angelina was Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, whom Angelina called out in the latest episode.

Mike previously stirred the pot with his castmates by informing Jenni “JWoww” Farley about how Angelina acted at the soft opening for his wife’s boutique when she talked about how none of the other women attended.

That led to JWoww bringing Mike’s story of Angelina complaining about the women to them at a charcuterie board party hosted at Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s home.

When Angelina showed up, the Jersey Shore women confronted her and ultimately said they were interested in friendship with her based on what she’d said.

However, Thursday’s episodes brought apologies and Angelina calling out Mike as “scared as f***” of their castmate JWoww.

Angelina calls out The Situation in Family Vacation episode

In the September 28 episode of Family Vacation, the cast, their families, and some significant others went to Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Angelina was among them, bringing her man and pet dog, Peanut. That allowed her to confront Mike for him telling JWoww what he did. She said he riled up the women and caused a “full-on bloodbath” for her at the brunch.

She told Mike she felt thrown under the bus since Mike told JWoww that Angelina brought up none of the other women attending his wife’s boutique opening. Mike also expressed disappointment about his castmates’ absences but didn’t share his frustrations or disappointment with JWoww during their previous conversation.

“What Mike relayed was exactly what Angelina had said, and what she said wasn’t anything that wasn’t truthful, but sharing information with Jenni was kind of stirring the pot,” his wife said in a confessional.

During Angelina and Mike’s chat, she accused him of being “scared” to tell JWoww about his feelings about things like the women’s absence from his wife’s boutique opening.

“Mike, just be real and say you were upset…you’re scared as f*** of her!” she yelled at her castmate, who denied it.

Mike eventually admitted to her that he’d also been upset about the other women not showing up at the boutique opening. He and Angelina agreed they both stirred the pot and that she’d maybe “hit a nerve,” causing the women to become upset with themselves and lash out at her.

After Mike and Angelina talked it out, they decided to speak with the rest of their castmates.

Mike owned up to his role to castmates

In speaking with his Jersey Shore castmates, Mike confessed his role in stirring the pot, telling the women that Angelina was “being Ange, but not in a malicious way.”

“One thing led to another, and things have taken a life of its own,” he told their castmates.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Deena Cortese commended Mike for owning up to it. JWoww said she would have “approached it differently” if she’d known Mike and his wife were upset about the women’s absences at the boutique opening.

Angelina received apologies from her castmates for their reactions and lashing out at her at Snooki’s charcuterie board party.

However, JWoww still wasn’t content with the discussion, as she referenced Mike’s constant pot-stirring.

“I’m confused with Mike because he’s literally saying to the family, ‘Not malicious, my bad,’ and then whispering to me, ‘It’s malicious,'” JWoww said in a confessional.

Mike was shown whispering something to JWoww in the footage, but what he told her was unclear.

“There’s this pot-stirring that does not stop,” JWoww said during her confessional interview.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.