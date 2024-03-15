Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick fires back at fans over Family Vacation drama: ‘I’m on so many drugs’

Angelina Pivarnick ranted at fans following episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featuring her blowups at castmates.

The 37-year-old reality TV star is featured in ongoing drama with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Recently, new footage was filmed of them arguing at a restaurant.

That drama likely stems from what has been shown in Family Vacation Season 6, as the castmates have clashed several times.

Specifically, Sammi confronted Angelina for continuing to say her name while complaining, including claiming she heard from others that Angelina talked about her during press events.

Meanwhile, Angelina expressed that she brought Sammi back to the show after her lengthy hiatus from reality TV.

Some viewers have called out Angelina for seeming jealous of Sammi and even demanded her removal from the MTV show.

In a video chat, the Jersey Shore star recently addressed some of the fans’ additional critical comments about her.

Angelina rants about being ‘on drugs’ after Jersey Shore drama

A Reddit post featured a video captured from Angelina’s recent Instagram Live, where she responded to fans’ comments and questions.

The clip begins with Angelina mentioning being “on drugs,” which may have been suggested in her IG Live comments, and she fired back at the remark.

“OK. Sure. I’m on so many drugs, I swear,” Angelina said with a sarcastic look during her video.

“I forgot to say, ‘I was on so many drugs,'” she said before sipping a drink.

“Well, the last episode made me seem I was on drugs, I guess,” Angelina shared regarding her behavior shown on Family Vacation.

That behavior included blowing up after she got irritated that Sammi called her a “toddler” while the women were at a bar with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Following her castmate’s remarks, Angelina stormed from the bar to the bathroom, asking Jenni “JWoww” Farley to go with her to vent her anger about Sammi.

That included plenty of censored remarks, suggesting the two castmates aren’t entirely amicable during the season.

During her recent IG Live, Angelina continued reading fans’ comments, with one suggesting the show would be canceled if Angelina wasn’t there.

“Say it for the people in back because I don’t think a lot hear it,” Angelina said, adding, “I stop giving a s**t? I don’t know. It means a lot of people gotta step up.”

Fans react to Angelina’s rant about Family Vacation drama

On the Reddit forum post, many fans responded to Angelina’s latest Instagram Live rant and her comments.

“Her repeating herself about the drug thing isn’t a good look. And she was clearly drunk,” one commenter suggested.

Another wrote, “Something is drastically wrong with this woman.”

One commenter called Angelina “so aggressive and nasty,” adding that initially, they “felt for her” when she returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but that changed.

The commenter continued, “once she got a taste of the victim card, she’s been annoying and unapologetic, never taking responsibility for her actions, which is what TODDLERS do.”

Much of Family Vacation Season 6 has involved storylines focused on Angelina’s life, including her finally meeting her biological father and her engagement to Vinny 2.0 not going so well.

More recently, the arguing between Angelina and Sammi has taken center stage. With Sammi’s return and popularity amongst many fans, it might be hard for Angelina to win over people.

Still, it’s hard to deny that she makes Family Vacation more entertaining for many viewers as the drama and ranting continue.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.