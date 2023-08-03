Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick talks marriage plans 9 months after accepting Vinny Tortorella’s proposal

Angelina Pivarnick is engaged, but the Jersey Shore star isn’t in a rush to get into full-on wedding planning mode just yet.

After going public with their romance in February 2023, things quickly got serious between Angelina and her latest flame, Vinny Tortorella.

Following her short-lived marriage to her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, Angelina shocked Jersey Shore viewers when she got engaged a second time.

Vinny popped the question during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during Season 6A, shortly after Angelina’s divorce party aired.

Although Angelina has yet another wedding to plan, this time around, she’s taking her time.

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, the 37-year-old MTV personality spoke about her upcoming nuptials and how wedding planning is going.

“No wedding planning update,” Angelina dished at the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s seventh season.

Angelina made it clear that she won’t be rushing into anything, adding, “I’m taking my time just feeling everything out. I was married prior, so I’m kind of hesitant. That’s where I’m at right now. I’m taking my time.”

While Angelina is adopting a leisurely attitude about her impending wedding, she’s had other things to keep her busy, like filming for Jersey Shore: Family Reunion.

Angelina looked fabulous for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premiere party

Season 7 debuts tonight on MTV, and Angelina was on hand with her castmates for the premiere party held at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in NYC on August 2.

Angelina rocked a black cutout bodycon minidress for the occasion, adding a pair of black satin opera gloves to add some glamour to her look.

The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit on her dress showed off plenty of skin, and the MTV star wore her dark hair in long loose waves for the red carpet event.

Angelina will join her castmates — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese — for Season 7 as the Italian-American reality TV stars delve into more drama.

Returning to the franchise for the first time in 11 years is Angelina’s castmate, Sammi, who shocked Jersey Shore fans with the news of her return earlier this year.

Longtime Jersey Shore viewers will be glued to their TVs tonight as they watch Sammi’s long-awaited return, especially since her ex, Ronnie, is also part of the cast.

The drama between this loud, brazen, fun-loving cast never disappoints, so be sure to tune in and catch up on Angelina and the rest of the cast’s storylines tonight on MTV.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.