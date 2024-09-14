Jersey Shore’s Sammi Giancola reveals what she feels ‘weird’ sharing in new Family Vacation episodes

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola admitted she felt “weird” about a storyline focused on her in the upcoming second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7.

When the spinoff returns on MTV, viewers will learn more about the relationship drama featuring Angelina Pivarnick and her fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

Additionally, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi attempts to find out about her real-life family members.

Sammi appeared in the Season 7 trailer, which included a glimpse of her engagement party with her boyfriend, Justin May, and castmates.

However, the new episodes will include another very personal story about Sammi and Justin, this time about trying to have their first child.

She recently shared what her IVF journey has been like for her and why she’ll share it on Family Vacation.

Sammi to share her IVF journey with viewers in Family Vacation Season 7

According to the New York Post, Sammi spent the past year getting in-vitro fertilization treatments so that she could attempt to have a baby.

She indicated that despite being “private” in her life, she felt this was “real” and would share her experience with viewers in the upcoming episodes of Family Vacation.

“I’m really a private person, so this is kind of new for me. I feel weird, I guess, showing the world this aspect of my life. But it’s real and it’s what I’m going through,” Sammi said.

While Sammi’s doctor appointments aren’t in the new Family Vacation episodes, viewers will see footage of her giving herself hormone injections. In addition, she’ll reveal to castmates her intention of getting pregnant.

“I wanted to keep it a secret because at first I was like, ‘Listen, I don’t know if the outcome is what I want it to be . . . I will be devastated if it doesn’t work,’” Sammi told the New York Post.

She said viewers will “see how everything plays out” after she kept her IVF journey “private for a really long time.”

“Maybe somebody can watch me and maybe understand or maybe they went through it or maybe they could just relate to me in some sort of way,” she said of having her story included in the MTV show.

Sammi said she and her boyfriend, now-fiance Justin May, tried to conceive naturally during their relationship. However, she’d had her eggs frozen at age 35, realizing she was getting older.

“I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m getting older. I don’t know what’s going on in my life…I want to have kids one day,’” she said.

Sammi comments on ex-boyfriend’s involvement in her IVF story

According to Sammi, her Jersey Shore castmate and ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, “was not around” while she was going through the IVF treatments.

Sammi indicated that it isn’t “weird” if he was around during that since she views him as “a coworker” and someone she isn’t “associated with.”

“That part of my life is completely over and long gone for a very long time now…And what I do in my life does not pertain to him,” she told the New York Post.

After over 10 years away from reality TV, Sammi officially returned to reunite with her Jersey Shore castmates in Family Vacation Season 6. Much fanfare arrived over her eventual reunion with Ronnie, which was a brief interaction as he offered her a quick “Hey Sam” and waved after he’d hugged the other castmates.

She’s since moved on and seems quite happy with her fiance, Justin. She called him “very positive and uplifting,” adding, “he is right there to pick me up” if she’s ever feeling down.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 returns with new episodes on Thursday, September 19 at 8/7c on MTV.