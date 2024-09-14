Here’s why Angelina Pivarnick says she won’t watch new Jersey Shore season

Angelina Pivarnick has been featured in plenty of drama during her time on Jersey Shore and its various spinoffs, with castmates and her personal life.

In the recent airing of the Family Vacation Season 7 spin-off on MTV, Angelina found herself at odds with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and dealing with issues with her real father and fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

Viewers learned that Angelina and Vinny had potential relationship issues as she spoke about it to castmates Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino.

Tortorella, often called “Vinny 2.0,” proposed to Angelina on a previous spin-off season.

However, things hit a rough spot for the couple, and they got even rougher based on reports of a domestic violence incident at Angelina’s home several months ago.

When Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns with the second half of Season 7, Angelina indicated she won’t be watching the episodes.

Angelina shares why she won’t be watching Family Vacation episodes

While attending the 2024 MTV VMAs, Page Six caught up with Angelina and asked if she planned to watch episodes of Family Vacation when it has “heavy stuff” on it.

“I’m not gonna watch. I think a lot of reality stars don’t watch when it’s their season to like- well, it’s every season with me with drama, right?” she told Page Six.

“But I’m not gonna watch it because I just don’t think I can do it,” Angelina confessed.

She said she’ll still “tweet” and interact with fans because the “fans mean the most” to her.

“Yeah, I’m authentic for the fans,” she told the media outlet.

Angelina’s comments at the VMAs arrive several months after her arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident at her New Jersey home.

Reports that arrived during the first news of the event included a statement from Angelina’s lawyer suggesting she had an overreaction to prescribed medication, which led to her behavior.

Additional reports suggested the incident involved Angelina’s fiance, who was at home then.

Angelina has since had a court appearance via video teleconferencing, where she pleaded not guilty.

According to the Page Six report, Angelina confirmed her domestic drama with her “on-again, off-again” fiancee will be part of the new Family Vacation season’s episodes.

Family Vacation Season has more Angelina drama

Monsters and Critics previously reported about the Family Vacation Season 7b trailer, which featured some intriguing scenes with Angelina, her fiance, and castmates.

In particular, Tortorella nods in a scene as the camera cuts over to Snooki, calling him out.

“I think you’re shady. I think you use her. You don’t love her,” Snooki seemingly tells Tortorella.

Angelina is only shown twice in the trailer and speaks in neither of those instances. Instead, two quick scenes show Angelina with various looks on her face as she reacts to her castmates.

That said, there are hints she will continue feuding with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, with whom she was heavily involved in drama during Season 7.

In addition, fans speculated that she may have fallen out with Mike and Lauren Sorrentino and that drama may also appear in the new Family Vacation episodes.

As previously reported, Angelina attended the MTV VMAs but did not sit with her castmates; instead, she sat with friend Tony Hanson and fellow MTV stars Justina Valentine and Chanel West Coast.

Fans suggested it was due to the drama between Angelina and her castmates, although the reason for the VMA seating arrangement is unknown.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7b premieres Thursday, September 19 at 8/7c on MTV.