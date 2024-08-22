Jersey Shore’s Snooki calls out castmate’s fiance and gets DNA test when Family Vacation Season 7 returns

The Jersey Shore crew is assembled again, and based on the trailer for the second half of Family Vacation Season 7, some explosive drama appears to be on the way.

Weeks before the spin-off show’s return to MTV, a new Family Vacation trailer arrived online and teased the cast’s upcoming adventures.

Just a few storylines include Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino indicating he’s now “The Publication” heavily promoting his new book and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s engagement celebration.

However, the episodes will also feature surprises, including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend returning to the reality TV show.

There are also several scenes involving Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, which will surely have fans talking.

In particular, Snooki is shown potentially calling out her castmate’s fiance weeks after headlines about legal issues.

Snooki reveals DNA test in new Family Vacation trailer

From the start of the new trailer, Jenni “JWoww” Farley attempts to smooth things over between castmates with a “Feast of Peace.” However, Snooki seems to believe fighting will ensue anyway.

Footage shows a yacht, Jenni ripping her shirt open, and Sammi showing off her new sparkling jewelry.

“Sammi’s engaged!” Pauly D yells in a scene as she shows off the ring at a dinner table with castmates.

In another moment, Jenni confronts Snooki about a test she has. Snooki reveals she may embark on a similar journey as Angelina Pivarnick did in Season 6.

“So I bought a DNA test,” Snooki admits in a confessional interview.

“I just want to see if I have siblings,” she tells Jenni as the trailer returns to their scene.

Viewers saw Angelina learn about her biological father through test results and later via the assistance of an investigator that Sorrentino and castmate Vinny Guadagnino hired. However, things went awry as Angelina’s dad seemed highly interested in her financial situation, which added to Angelina’s stress.

Did Snooki call out her castmate’s fiance in the trailer?

Speaking of Angelina’s stress, the trailer also teases that Snooki might call out Vinny Tortorella, who fans call “Vinny 2.0.”

“I think you’re shady. I think you use her. You don’t love her,” Snooki says after Tortorella is shown on-screen.

The footage makes it appear that she’s speaking to him, although it could be an entirely different person.

However, Snooki’s remarks in the trailer arrived several months after Angelina made headlines for charges related to an alleged incident at her New Jersey home. Her charges included simple assault and criminal mischief.

While initial reports didn’t state that Tortorella was involved in the incident, he shares the home with her. The Asbury Park Press later reported that he was at the house during the incident, indicating he was a potential victim.

Since then, Angelina has attended a court hearing virtually to enter a plea. More recently, she received a new court date in September for her case.

It seems unlikely that anything related to that incident or Angelina’s court case will appear in the new Family Vacation episodes.

Here’s what fans are saying about the Family Vacation trailer

Fans reacted to Jersey Shore’s Instagram post with various comments, including many celebrating the return of Pauly D’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall. She appeared briefly in the trailer, looking shocked after Snooki’s remarks about someone being “shady.” It’s unclear if Nikki was part of that scene, though.

“Yasss Nikki is back,” a commenter wrote, with another commenting, “Yess! Finally and Nikki back can’t wait.”

Another individual speculated that “Ronnie will do something to stop the wedding,” which may be related to Sammi’s engagement scenes.

“Please, let this season be Angeliner-drama free!!!” a commenter wrote, adding, “who am I kidding, that’s impossible and brings all entertainment.”

Jersey Shore fans weigh in. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

Additional comments arrived regarding Snooki’s big scenes in the Family Vacation trailer.

“@snooki you said what everyone was thinking!!” a commenter said.

One individual offered to be Snooki’s “Chilean sister” if she wanted her to.

More Jersey Shore fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

Another commenter praised the Jersey Shore crew, indicating they are an “inspiration for family vacations.” Viewers will see what transpires when the second half of Season 7 returns on “Jerzday” in September.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 returns Thursday, September 19 at 8/7c on MTV.