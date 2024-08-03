Jenni Farley says Jersey Shore castmate ‘needs a break’ from show as fans react

Jersey Shore fans quickly noticed Jenni “JWoww” Farely’s suggestion that her castmate needs time away from the show.

Her recent remarks come as fans await Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8, starring Jenni and her castmates, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

In recent weeks, viewers have seen Snooki saying she was “not well” after binging all the episodes of a TV series.

It’s also no secret that JWoww’s castmate Angelina has encountered various struggles on and off the show, including drama with Sammi, legal issues, and critics’ comments about her.

According to JWoww, that’s the one specific cast member she feels needs a break the most.

JWoww revealed the tidbit during a rapid-fire round of questions for a popular online show.

JWoww suggests castmate ‘needs a break’ from TV

During First We Feast’s Truth or Dab Rapid Fire, JWoww fielded various questions regarding her Jersey Shore castmates.

“I have two options: To tell the truth or to suffer the wrath of the last dab,” she said in the Instagram video.

Right at the start, she got asked if she could permanently remove someone from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation she’d choose.

“I would say, Angelina,” JWoww answered quickly, adding, “Only because homegirl needs a break. She needs a break.”

She didn’t elaborate beyond that with her answer due to the rapid-fire nature of the game.

JWoww refused to reveal “the last text message [she] sent Snooki” and instead opted to have one of the wings dipped in hot sauce.

“I can’t even speak,” she said after eating the hot wing.

“I’ve been watching these for years, and everyone says, ‘Oh, it’s so flavorful.’ No, it’s not!” JWoww said.

First We Feast asked what reality TV show she’d appear on if she could choose one besides MTV’s Jersey Shore. JWoww hilariously said Vanderpump Rules, despite wanting to “smack a lot of those b****es.”

Fans called out Angelina after JWoww’s remarks

Fans are always quick to notice when reality TV stars talk smack about one another online or in interviews. In the instance of JWoww’s Truth or Dab comments, fans hit up the comment section and let Angelina know.

“I’m soooo glad u said Angelina!” one fan commented with a clapping hands emoji.

“Angelina cussing right now. Waiting on shots from Ang now,” a commenter said, seeming to call out the Jersey Shore star’s response.

Another commenter said, “Of course angelina. She is the cast’s punching bag.”

One individual suggested, “We alllll want Angela off our screen she’s a hot mess express and not in a good way.”

Additional remarks emerged from fans commenting about JWoww’s suggestion for Angelina to take a break.

“Why is it always Angelina? You guys are finally in good terms and then this,” someone asked.

“It’s always @angelinamtv,” another commenter wrote, tagging her so she might see and hear the comments.

“Angelina gonna make a deal about this,” someone else wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

Viewers saw Angelina and JWoww seemingly put aside their differences during the previous season of Family Vacation. They’d feuded over various issues throughout the season but shared a hug in the final episodes.

That was also when Angelina began learning the truth about her family, including her real biological father, which carried into Season 7. Angelina seemed on the same page as JWoww, and instead, she feuded with her castmate Sammi during the season.

As mentioned, Angelina had legal issues last month when she got arrested for simple assault, criminal mischief, and other charges at the New Jersey home she shares with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

She recently pleaded not guilty at a virtual court hearing and awaits her next court date.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.