Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick facing criminal charges for incident at her home

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick has reportedly received criminal charges stemming from an incident at her New Jersey home.

Details about the incident, which reportedly occurred this past weekend, are scarce.

An initial report indicated Angelina is facing several charges, including simple assault and resisting arrest.

A court date has been set for July when she will have to answer for the charges.

Angelina’s lawyer, James Leonard, released a statement claiming a “very minor” incident had been blown out of proportion, indicating that whatever happened and the resulting charges occurred after an “adverse reaction” to “over-the-counter medication.”

He also said that the MTV star is “resting at home” after the incident.

News of Angelina’s criminal charges first arrived via TMZ, which obtained a copy of her municipal summons issued this past Sunday.

The charges she is reportedly facing include simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest, all of which stem from the incident that happened at her New Jersey home over the weekend.

According to the statement from Angelina’s attorney James Leonard, they look forward to “resolving this matter favorably.”

“This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication,” Leonard said in a statement.

“We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us. Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time.”

TMZ indicated that Angelina’s attorney wouldn’t provide further details about what happened when asked about the incident.

Aspects of Angelina’s incident at her home are being kept ‘confidential’

Based on TMZ’s report, the summons for Angelina’s charges said further details about her alleged incident were confidential information.

The media outlet also indicated that the Freehold Township Police shut down attempts to obtain additional details as, reportedly, police said they couldn’t legally disclose any more information about the alleged incident.

TMZ indicated that when contacted, Freehold Township Police cited legal exemptions regarding releasing information publicly about domestic violence cases and/or criminal investigations.

The media outlet said that there is no indication that Angelina’s fiance, Vinny Tortorella, was involved in any way.

However, a Page Six report says that Tortorella was at Angelina’s home when the incident occurred.

Angelina will answer for the criminal charges when she appears in court in July, per TMZ.

Cops were previously called to Angelina’s home in November last year over an alleged domestic violence incident between Angelina and Tortorella.

They attended the property after she reportedly called 911 but she is said to have declined to press charges after the authorities responded. Per Page Six, a “criminal investigatory record” was made after the incident.

Tortorella and Angelina got engaged last year, and an episode of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured the proposal and her castmates’ reactions.

Tortorella recently appeared on Angelina’s Um Hello? podcast to discuss their relationship.

Angelina fired back at fans during her recent IG Live after Family Vacation drama

Angelina starred in Season 7 of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, a spinoff based on the original Jersey Shore series. It involves her, her castmates, and their significant others traveling to various vacation spots. Tortorella appeared in multiple episodes with Angelina.

Drama often ensues when the Jersey Shore cast members are together, and that has been the case with Angelina several times during the recent season.

Some of her storylines have included a disappointing outcome after meeting her biological father, potential relationship issues with her fiance, and an ongoing feud with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Fans have often slammed Angelina in social media comments due to her behavior on the show. She recently fired back at a commenter asking her about her “mental health” on Instagram Live by telling them it was between her and her therapist, adding she wasn’t “bipolar” or “on drugs.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.