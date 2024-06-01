Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick fires back at fans asking about her mental health issues

Angelina Pivarnick shut down naysayers after recent remarks about her mental health and Jersey Shore castmates.

She recently appeared on MTV’s Family Vacation reunion special, where she unpacked some of the events of Season 7.

One of the topics was her fierce ongoing feud with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, which involved multiple talking points.

The castmates got into it over Angelina’s message to a married New York Jets player, which resulted in his wife blasting Angelina. Sammi later appeared in a TikTok video with the player’s wife.

In addition, Angelina maintained that she brought Sammi back to reality TV and helped her buy a new house.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Following MTV’s reunion episodes, Angelina appeared in a live video on social media to answer fans’ comments and questions, including several she slammed.

Angelina addresses her ‘mental health’ in a Q&A video

During her recent Instagram Live session, Angelina was on a break at a recording studio. According to a fan who shared a video clip from the IG Live in a Reddit forum post, she’d been “recording new music.”

The fan also indicated that Angelina was arguing with people commenting on her video and “shading Mike [Sorrentino] the whole time.”

At one point in the video, she told everyone, “Anyways, I’m not responding to haters anymore.”

Soon after that, she brought up that a fan asked her, “What is your mental health diagnosis?”

“Um, what is it?” she asked, looking to the side as if she was thinking about it briefly.

“Oh, wait, that’s right. That’s for my therapist to know. I’m not bipolar. I am not on drugs, and I would gladly show you guys my blood test and pee on a drug test for all of you guys out there,” she said, adding, “Because the narrative’s getting old.”

In other parts of the IG Live clip, Angelina addressed how she didn’t have a cool nickname like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino or Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Additionally, she addressed a fan who claimed Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio brought Angelina back to Jersey Shore. Angelina indicated that producers made Pauly D call her to get her back for the show, which she said was different from how she got Sammi to return to Jersey Shore on MTV.

Fans blasted Angelina’s IG Live behavior

In the Reddit forum post’s comment section, many individuals shared their thoughts about Angelina after seeing the clip and reading the original post author’s comments.

One commenter called Angelina out for saying she wouldn’t respond to the haters anymore and then immediately responded to them.

“What a joke of a person. Honestly. The worst,” the Reddit commenter wrote.

A Jersey Shore fan takes aim. Pic credit: @8BallGirl/reddit.com/r/jerseyshore

“Who tf does she think she is. Hope they finish jsfv the way it started = without her,” a commenter wrote, adding, “What a joke.”

“This girl is mental,” another commenter wrote with a facepalm emoji.

“that look in her eyes is scary as f*** lol,” another individual commented.

More comments from Jersey Shore fans. Pic credit: @8BallGirl/reddit.com/r/jerseyshore

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation focused heavily on Angelina’s life, including stressful situations with meeting her biological father and potential relationship issues with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

Soon after those incidents, Angelina became embroiled in drama with her castmate, Sammi, which continued throughout the season.

Angelina mentioned therapy at the Season 7 reunion

The drama continued at the reunion when Sammi told Angelina she no longer respected or saw her as a friend. Angelina also revealed that she didn’t always feel “accepted” by her castmates on the show.

Deena Cortese said castmates have “tried” with her in the past, but “it always turns into chaos.”

“I’m going to therapy to better myself and learn how to cope with speaking to people,” Angelina admitted.

Deena said she felt they progressed a lot as a group and were able to have fun together, but that doesn’t mean problems aren’t there.

“There’s just so much everybody could do with trying to be your friend,” Deena said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.