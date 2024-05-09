Jersey Shore fans call out Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and claim she still has ‘feelings’ for Ronnie

According to many Jersey Shore viewers watching Family Vacation, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola could still be in love with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

A Season 7 episode features most of the cast members and their significant others dining at a restaurant in Tucson, Arizona.

Among them is Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, as well as Angelina Pivarnick and her fiancee, Vinny Tortorella.

Also at the meal are Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese with her husband.

Sammi is also part of the meal with her then-boyfriend-but-now-fiance, Justin May, but mentions she feels she’s seated far away from others at the restaurant table.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, one key member of the Jersey Shore crew shows up after the rest of his castmates at the Tucson restaurant.

Ronnie to meet Sammie’s ‘boyfriend’ in Tucson

With most of the cast already at the table and Mike having ordered many appetizers, footage shows Ronnie arriving at the restaurant.

“Walking into the restaurant right now is definitely a different vibe than it was in Nashville. I’m gonna have to meet Sam’s boyfriend, and it might be awkward,” Ronnie says in a confessional interview.

Throughout the scenes showing his arrival at the restaurant and confessional interview remarks, the footage shows Sammie looking around and seeming nervous.

The Instagram preview clip ends when Ronnie walks into the restaurant, as footage makes it seem that Sammi glanced in his direction.

It’s unclear if the episode will include any interactions between Ronnie and Sammi or Ronnie and Justin. Previous interactions between the exes have been limited, as Ronnie said “Hey” with a quick wave, and Sammi said nothing in response.

Jersey Shore viewers called out Sammie for having ‘feelings’ for her ex in Family Vacation

According to many fans, Sammi still has some lingering “feelings” for her ex, which is making things awkward or making her nervous each time he’s with her and the castmates.

Many viewers flooded the Instagram post’s comment section to share their thoughts on the exes.

“Let’s be honest Sam still loves Ron and is fighting it which is why she keeps making it a bigger deal than it is,” one fan suggested.

“Ronnie not stressing her at all. Sam needs to chill or confess how she still feels,” another commenter wrote.

“Y’all need to stop being in denial, it’s incredibly obvious Sam still has feelings for Ron…Lol,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

The Jersey Shore castmates infamously dated during the original run of Jersey Shore on MTV, but the tumultuous relationship didn’t last too many years after that.

Since then, both Ronnie and Sammi have seemingly moved on. Ronnie left the spinoff show several years ago to address his mental health and is now raising a daughter. Sammi returned for Family Vacation Season 6 after 11 years away from reality TV. Recently, she revealed she’s engaged to Justin May.

Still, that engagement isn’t a part of Season 7 episodes as they arrive on MTV. Much of Family Vacation’s scenes and footage could be playing things up for storylines and entertainment value rather than Sammi having feelings or wanting to rekindle a romance with Ronnie.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.