Pauly DelVecchio shows an interest in boxing as Jersey Shore fans suggest that he fight another celebrity

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Pauly DelVecchio has had a lot of time on his hands during quarantine.

Because of the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pauly has not been able to DJ at clubs across the country.

He’s still managed to keep himself busy, however, and has spent his time riding his motorcycles, working out, experimenting with new hairstyles, and bonding with his girlfriend Nikki Hall.

In addition to his newfound hobbies, Pauly recently started a virtual restaurant called Pauly D’s Italian Subs which allows fans to have delicious subs and salads delivered to their doorsteps.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Pauly has apparently found a new interest in the sport of boxing.

In one of his Instagram stories, Pauly shared a TikTok video where he shadow boxed to the beat of the music and asked fans, “Who should I box?”

Fans commented on the video and hoped that an actual boxing match could be in his future.

Fans suggest that Pauly should fight another celebrity

Fans quickly shared their opinion on Pauly’s boxing video.

One fan suggested that he participate in a celebrity boxing match.

A fan suggests Pauly should do a celebrity boxing match Pic credit: @BigSidPrisonTalk/TikTok

Another fan had the same thought and suggested that Pauly should fight the famous YouTuber, Jake Paul. Jake has been known to call out several other celebrities for a boxing match.

A fan suggests that Pauly should fight Jake Paul. Pic credit: @MichaelDardis/TikTok

A separate fan thought it would be fun to watch him fight his Jersey Shore castmate and best friend Vinny Guadagnino.

A fan thinks Pauly should box with Vinny Guadagnino. Pic credit: @CoreyHarbrough/TikTok

Pauly opens up a virtual restaurant

As Pauly continues to practice his boxing skills, his virtual restaurant is making it’s way across the country.

He’s teamed up with GrubHub and Virtual Dining Concepts to help deliver food to people’s homes during a time when going to restaurants is not easy given the pandemic.

The business not only helps customers with easy access to food but it also provides support to local restaurants. Pauly D’s Italian Subs works through existing kitchens in established restaurants and uses their equipment and their employees to make the food.

The restaurant then receives 30 percent of the profits back to their business.

Pauly told CheatSheet, “I wanted to help out some restaurants right now [and] give them an opportunity to actually build some revenue and help them stay afloat in these times.”

Ordering is currently available in different locations across the country with new locations being added everyday.

Pauly has certainly kept himself busy over the past several months.

He has yet to confirm whether or not he is seriously considering taking on a boxing opponent.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.