Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Pauly DelVecchio has opened a virtual sub shop — Here’s everything we know

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Pauly DelVecchio has launched a new business.

The popular DJ announced that he started a virtual restaurant called Pauly D’s Italian Subs.

The restaurant serves subs and salads that customers can order online and have the food delivered right to their front door.

Pauly told CheatSheet, “I wanted to help out some restaurants right now [and] give them an opportunity to actually build some revenue and help them stay afloat in these times.”

He recognized that it’s been more difficult to go to restaurants or local sub shops during the pandemic, so he had the idea to make it easier for people to get the comfort food they love.

Pauly’s Italian Subs gives back to local restaurants

Pauly has teamed up with GrubHub and Virtual Dining Concepts to help deliver the food to people’s homes.

His business will not only provide fans access to delicious food at their doorstep, but it will help local restaurants as well.

The virtual restaurant works through existing kitchens in established restaurants and uses their equipment and their employees. The restaurants follow the recipe for the menu items and then receive 30 percent of the profits back to their business.

Pauly said, “Literally you can implement this process into existing kitchens using their equipment. But the food is our ingredients [and] our formula.”

As of now, the virtual restaurant is available in different locations across the country.

He said, “Right now, [we’re] available in major metropolitan areas. I advise everybody to check back often — just type in your zip code into GrubHub and see if I’m available because I’m adding every single day.”

Pauly’s other business ventures

Pauly has created a name for himself in the reality television world and beyond.

In addition to filming Jersey Shore, he has also appeared in other reality TV shows, including Famously Single and Marriage Bootcamp. He starred alongside Vinny Guadagnino in their own spin-off called Double Shot at Love, where he met his current girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

Pauly continues to work as a successful DJ with residencies at several Las Vegas clubs. He also travels the country to make guest appearances at different venues. His work as a DJ has been at a standstill ever since the pandemic began but he’s found ways to keep himself busy.

Pauly’s various business ventures have landed him the title of the richest cast member of Jersey Shore. He has an estimated net worth of around $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Pauly’s virtual business is underway and he promoted the restaurant on his Twitter account with the caption, “Subs Are Hereeeeeeee!!!!!”

Subs Are Hereeeeeeee!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/xe83Moh3uv — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) March 18, 2021

He recommended that fans try his favorite sub. He said, “It’s a classic Italian [hoagie]. It’s got everything that I wanted in it [and] reminds me of what I got growing up. I’m really happy about that.”

Fans can continue to check GrubHub to find out if Pauly D’s Italian Subs are available nearby.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.