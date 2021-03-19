Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Pauly DelVecchio has opened a virtual sub shop — Here’s everything we know


Pauly D during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Pauly DelVecchio has launched a virtual restaurant called Pauly D’s Italian Subs Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Pauly DelVecchio has launched a new business.

The popular DJ announced that he started a virtual restaurant called Pauly D’s Italian Subs.

The restaurant serves subs and salads that customers can order online and have the food delivered right to their front door.

Pauly told CheatSheet, “I wanted to help out some restaurants right now [and] give them an opportunity to actually build some revenue and help them stay afloat in these times.”

monsterscriticsreality

412 533

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

But it is “infamous, greatest chicken in the world” 🙄
.
.
#mafs #mafs12 ...

View

Mar 19

6 0
Open
But it is “infamous, greatest chicken in the world” 🙄 . . #mafs #mafs12 #marriedatfirstsight #marriedatfirstsightusa #mafsatl #mafsatlanta #paigebanks #chriswilliams #memes #pettymemes #realitytv #realitytvmemes #mafslifetime #lifetime #lifetimetv #hotlanta #haroldschicken #atl

But it is “infamous, greatest chicken in the world” 🙄
.
.
#mafs #mafs12 #marriedatfirstsight #marriedatfirstsightusa #mafsatl #mafsatlanta #paigebanks #chriswilliams #memes #pettymemes #realitytv #realitytvmemes #mafslifetime #lifetime #lifetimetv #hotlanta #haroldschicken #atl ...

6 0

He recognized that it’s been more difficult to go to restaurants or local sub shops during the pandemic, so he had the idea to make it easier for people to get the comfort food they love.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Pauly’s Italian Subs gives back to local restaurants

Pauly has teamed up with GrubHub and Virtual Dining Concepts to help deliver the food to people’s homes.

His business will not only provide fans access to delicious food at their doorstep, but it will help local restaurants as well.

The virtual restaurant works through existing kitchens in established restaurants and uses their equipment and their employees. The restaurants follow the recipe for the menu items and then receive 30 percent of the profits back to their business.

Pauly said, “Literally you can implement this process into existing kitchens using their equipment. But the food is our ingredients [and] our formula.”

As of now, the virtual restaurant is available in different locations across the country.

He said, “Right now, [we’re] available in major metropolitan areas. I advise everybody to check back often — just type in your zip code into GrubHub and see if I’m available because I’m adding every single day.”

Pauly’s other business ventures

Pauly has created a name for himself in the reality television world and beyond.

In addition to filming Jersey Shore, he has also appeared in other reality TV shows, including Famously Single and Marriage Bootcamp. He starred alongside Vinny Guadagnino in their own spin-off called Double Shot at Love, where he met his current girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

Pauly continues to work as a successful DJ with residencies at several Las Vegas clubs. He also travels the country to make guest appearances at different venues. His work as a DJ has been at a standstill ever since the pandemic began but he’s found ways to keep himself busy.

Pauly’s various business ventures have landed him the title of the richest cast member of Jersey Shore. He has an estimated net worth of around $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Pauly’s virtual business is underway and he promoted the restaurant on his Twitter account with the caption, “Subs Are Hereeeeeeee!!!!!”

He recommended that fans try his favorite sub. He said, “It’s a classic Italian [hoagie]. It’s got everything that I wanted in it [and] reminds me of what I got growing up. I’m really happy about that.”

Fans can continue to check GrubHub to find out if Pauly D’s Italian Subs are available nearby.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

Maggie Michaels
Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick feud heats up over wedding speech and Snooki leaving Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni Farley fight over the wedding speech and Snooki quitting Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore fans worry that Nikki Hall might be replacing Snooki when Family Vacation returns
The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation during a confessional interview
Jersey Shore Family Vacation spoilers: Dr. Drew to the rescue – Here’s why the MTV doctor was called in
JWOWW and 24 during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Zack is back! Jenni Farley confirms that she and Zack Carpinello are back together on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
mike the situation sorrentino with wife lauren
Here’s what Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino wants for Christmas this year
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola during an episode of Jersey Shore
Sammi ‘Sweetheart” Giancola is ‘getting into the holiday spirit’ — Check out Jersey Shore alum’s Christmas decor
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x