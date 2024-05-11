Jersey Shore’s Pauly D says he ‘almost died’ from health issue during Family Vacation filming

Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio experienced a life-threatening health issue while filming for MTV’s Family Vacation spinoff.

The 43-year-old shared that he “almost died” from the incident, which required an emergency procedure.

Pauly appears in Season 7 of the spinoff show along with castmates, including Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

In recent episodes, the crew traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, and Tucson, Arizona, for family vacations.

Many of their significant others were along for the journey, but Pauly’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, was not featured in any episodes.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, after learning of Pauly’s medical situation, she was by his side to ensure his well-being.

Pauly revealed his scary medical emergency during Family Vacation filming

During MTV’s Family Vacation episode on May 9, Pauly and his castmates enjoyed Arizona despite the ongoing feud between Angelina and Sammi. However, he recalled a severe health issue he experienced when they were visiting Nashville.

“A lot of respect for those guys after I almost died,” Pauly remarked after seeing a paramedic while the cast was at a restaurant in Tucson.

During the Family Vacation episode, a rewind to “three weeks ago” happened on-screen, allowing Pauly to describe what happened.

“I had a little problem where I had a hemorrhoid that kind of like ruptured, and it was bleeding throughout the night,” Pauly shared in a confessional interview.

“It was bleeding so bad that I lost so much blood that I actually fainted, so I had to get rushed to the hospital. They had to give me a blood transfusion and sew that up,” he said.

He called his medical situation “pretty gnarly” and praised his supportive girlfriend.

“I’m very grateful and thankful for Nikki. She was by my side. She flew to Nashville, and she helped me out through this whole process. It was a scary thing.”

On Twitter, fans reacted to learning about Pauly’s health scare, with one mentioning he canceled “the midland show.”

“I’m so glad that Pauly D is ok, after having that health scare,” another fan commented.

Pic credit: @badbriannaz & @Delisib/Twitter

Pauly D experienced his health scare during a Nashville confessional

In the rewind footage on Family Vacation, Pauly was recording a confessional interview about his castmate, Vinny Guadagnino, during the cast’s Nashville trip. However, he gasped at one point and told the producers he needed a break.

After standing up, Pauly asked if there was any food he could have and told producers he wasn’t feeling well.

They stopped showing anything on camera, but audible remarks included Pauly gasping and saying, “I can’t breathe,” followed by a producer saying they were calling 9-1-1 for assistance.

Fast-forward to the Jersey Shore group in Tucson, and Vinny said Pauly looked “like a million bucks” as they exited the restaurant.

He revealed he had to cancel two of his shows as a DJ due to his medical issue. He had never canceled any shows before that in his life.

“I’ve never actually believed that Pauly isn’t superhuman,” Vinny said in a confessional, adding, “Nothing bad ever happens to Pauly, so Thank God.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.