Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino shares surprising DWTS salary details

When it comes to making money, Vinny Guadagnino revealed he’s doing quite well with Jersey Shore and its related spin-offs.

The 36-year-old has been an OG cast member since the original show debuted on MTV in 2009.

He’s currently part of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 cast, where he often makes inappropriate jokes to castmates or brings out his humor during awkward moments.

He’s appeared on several shows besides the Jersey Shore variety, including competing one season as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

However, he recently revealed that being on the dance competition show, as long as he did, wasn’t worth it, at least in terms of the money.

He even said that he “couldn’t wait to f***ing go” from the DWTS grind so he could make fun of a castmate.

Vinny talks about DWTS showmance rumors and salary details

On Thursday, Vinny was a guest on the Long Winded podcast, which his friend, fellow DWTS castmate Gabby Windey hosts.

While Windey is among his friends, they were formerly the topic of romance rumors because of Dancing with the Stars.

He admitted he quickly felt a connection and “had a rapport” with Windey due to their ability to joke with one another easily.

However, they cleared up any misconceptions about any “love affair.” While on Windey’s podcast, Vinny mentioned that she was engaged [to Erich Schwer] throughout their time on DWTS – so there was never a romantic relationship between them.

And although Vinny met a good friend in Windey during DWTS, he revealed his time on the ABC show wasn’t all that lucrative, especially compared to his time on MTV.

While he didn’t share any numbers, he admitted to making more from just a single episode of Jersey Shore than he did for his DWTS season.

“I get paid, you know, for one episode of [Jersey Shore] the whole entirety of this show,” he told Windey.

Windey, who was on The Bachelorette, and Vinny were among four reality TV stars who appeared in DWTS Season 31. The others were Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Shangela from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Viewers saw Vinny finish seventh overall, while Windey fared better. She and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy finished second, just ahead of Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. Social media star Charli D’Amelio and dancer Mark Ballas claimed the season’s Mirrorball Trophy.

Vinny said he couldn’t wait to leave DWTS for Jersey Shore

Beyond the money aspect, the Jersey Shore star explained why he preferred being on his MTV show over participating in ABC’s DWTS.

“We’re just being ourselves. It’s a lot less stressful. I remember when I was doing Dancing With the Stars, I could not wait to f***ing go and talk about Angelina [Pivarnick] getting a divorce,” he said on Windey’s podcast.

“Because on that show, I’m learning the Waltz … while also thinking about next week’s double dance that you had to start prepping for. I’m like, ‘Bro, where is f***ing Pauly D?'” the Jersey Shore star said.

By the way, Vinny shared he was being “a bit facetious” and didn’t hate being on DWTS. He said he’d always wanted to do it and enjoyed the “competition element of it.”

“It’s great exposure. It’s a great thing to do on your bucket list,” he told Windey.

Since his DWTS gig, he’s remained on the MTV shows, where he feels most comfortable. In addition to Jersey Shore, he’s participated in the All Star Shore spin-off and is currently on Family Vacation Season 7.

While he hasn’t necessarily been the main star, viewers have seen Vinny on the most recent season riling up castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola as she continues stressing out over having to be around her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, again.

Vinny also mentioned to Windey that the Jersey Shore spin-off has been running longer than the original MTV show.

“Whatever, it’s the gift that keeps giving,” he told her, adding, “People might follow us until we’re old…It pays the bills.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV. Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.