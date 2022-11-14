Gabby Windey hints that she will address breakup with Erich Schwer on Dancing with the Stars

Gabby Windey shared a video that has fans thinking she will address her recent split. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette fans may be hearing from Gabby Windey herself in regard to her recent split from Erich Schwer.

After speculation the two had ended their engagement, it was confirmed that they had decided to go their separate ways and focus on their individual paths.

Erich proposed to Gabby during the finale episode of the most recent season of The Bachelorette, and while Erich has been supporting her journey so far on Dancing with the Stars, things just didn’t work out for the pair.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Gabby informed her followers that she would be “answering questions” on Monday night’s episode.

As of yet, neither Gabby nor Erich has publicly addressed the split themselves.

In her video, she started off by saying that she has been working hard with her partner Val on this week’s routine in order to make it into the finals of DWTS.

Gabby Windey says she will be ‘answering questions’ on tonight’s DWTS

She continued, “And I know a lot of you guys have had questions, so I think they’ll be addressed tomorrow. So thank you guys.”

In the next clip, she clarified her statement even further by saying, “And by ‘think’ I mean I will… on tomorrow night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.”

It seems as if Gabby will most likely address the situation in her pre-dance interview package before she takes the stage with her Pasa Doble.

Fans speculate Gabby and Erich broke up after previous Dancing with the Stars interview

While some viewers of the hit reality dance show noticed Gabby wasn’t wearing her wedding ring during a recent episode, others were shocked by her answer during a post-performance segment.

When Gabby was asked if she and Erich were still together, Gabby was unable to give a simple “yes” or “no” response.

Instead, she said, “Life is just really busy for the both of us right now, so I understand their concern.” She continued to say that they were “going forward with each of our individual interests” and “supporting each other from afar.”

The wishy-washy response had fans immediately jumping to the conclusion that the couple had split shortly after Bachelor Nation watched them get engaged on her season’s finale.

In conclusion, Gabby and Erich are no longer together. #TheBachelorette #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/AS8mb2IP2n — Hey Can I Steal You For A Sec? (@CanIStealYou_) November 1, 2022

It was then confirmed by People on November 4 that the two had officially called their engagement off.

However, despite the breakup, Erich has continued to show his support for Gabby on Dancing with the Stars by urging fans to keep voting for her.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC. Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.