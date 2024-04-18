Vinny Guadagnino fires back at critic who calls him ‘unattractive’ on Jersey Shore joke video

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino uses a level of humor that his castmates are familiar with and viewers either love or hate.

On the show, he regularly makes remarks during uncomfortable and awkward situations, some of which draw either laughter or the wrath of his castmates.

That included the recent reunion on Family Vacation between exes Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

By now, many viewers are familiar with how he acts, and the Jersey Shore social media crew presented a funny clip to showcase it.

The video features Vinny standing in front of a white wall with a bright smile. He is wearing dark pants, an unbuttoned gray long-sleeve shirt, and a white shirt underneath.

“Ha ha ha ha ha, again,” plays repeatedly over the clip as Vinny keeps making hand gestures, turning from side to side, and lip-synching to it.

“me when I see an opportunity to make the most inappropriate joke at the worst time possible,” is written on the video clip.

“It’s hard work being the sarcastic friend,” the IG clip’s caption said.

Critics blasted Vinny, and the Jersey Shore star fired back

In the IG post’s comments, many viewers called out Vinny’s antics and humor on Jersey Shore.

“Vinny is mentally stuck in middle school,” a commenter wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

“Vinny annoys me,” another said, while a commenter admitted that the older they are, the less they like Vinny.

“He’s so unattractive, and it’s his personality,” the commenter wrote.

“He can dish it but he can’t take it. That’s why I’m blocked,” wrote another individual.

Vinny also appeared in the comment section, responding to the individual who called him “unattractive.”

“I think you’re unattractive as well,” he replied, delighting the initial commenter.

Vinny had fun with jokes during the exes’ awkward reunion

As viewers saw during the highly-anticipated reunion between Sammi and Ronnie, Vinny and Paul “Pauly D” DelVechhio enjoyed joking around during the uncomfortable moment.

It featured Ronnie’s arrival at the place where his castmates were staying in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by hugs to greet most of them.

“Hey Sam,” Ronnie said as he briefly waved to Sammi, and she didn’t respond.

After Ronnie sat down on the couch with the guys, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny and Pauly started to clown around.

“So I think it’s time to address the elephant in the room,” Vinny said before blurting out, “What’s up Mike?” and slapping hands with him.

“Ronnie’s here!” Pauly said at least five times, although it may have been production adding some of those.

“Read the room, d***head,” Pauly said to Vinny.

“Speaking of d***heads…Yo Ron,” Vinny joked, which got a smirk from Sammi and laughs from castmates.

Sammi confronted Vinny after his ‘note’ joke

During the cast’s hot chicken dinner at a restaurant in Nashville, Mike referred to Vinny as the “little brother who says the things he’s not supposed to say at the table.”

“If it’s in the note, it’s,” Vinny started to say, referring to the infamous note incident involving Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s note to Sammi about Ron fooling around with other women amid their dating on Jersey Shore.

He quickly stopped himself from saying anything more, but Sammi confronted him at the table.

“Vinny, stop. I don’t think it’s funny, so stop,” Sammi told her castmate, who said, “I almost slipped.”

She’d previously confronted him during another scene about making jokes like that.

Vinny is known to rile up his other castmates, with Angelina Pivarnick among his favorite targets to joke about.

One instance led to a dramatic water vs. wine fight between Angelina and Pauly’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall. Following the drama, Nikki was scarce about her involvement with the reality TV show.

Vinny may be annoying to his castmates and some viewers, but without his antics and humor, one wonders if the show would still be as entertaining.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.