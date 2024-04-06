Jersey Shore star Pauly D’s girlfriend reunites with cast for Family Vacation trip

Nikki Hall hadn’t appeared on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spin-off in a while, but she might finally be ready to return.

The speculation is based on a recent sighting of Jersey Shore stars and their significant others in Miami Beach, Florida, presumably filming some new footage.

The group included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, his wife Lauren, and Angelina Pivarnick, with her fiance Vinny Tortorella.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Clayton were there, and so was Deena with her husband.

Newly engaged couple Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Justin May also appeared in photos.

And in what will be a welcome surprise for many fans, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, was also with the group.

Nikki previously had a falling out with Jersey Shore star

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Nikki will appear in any upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

However, a report from Daily Mail showed her in several photos snapped of the cast and their significant others during a visit to the Casa Casuarina, which is the Versace Mansion, in Miami Beach, Florida.

The group had on outfits featuring Versace patterns. Pauly rocked a black and white patterned shirt with black slacks and sneakers. His girlfriend, Nikki, wore a black jumpsuit with a cutout over her chest area and sunglasses.

Per the publication’s report, the group dined at Gianni’s Restaurant in The Villa Casa Casuarina.

Nikki, who met Pauly through Jersey Shore’s spin-off, Double Shot at Love, began appearing on Family Vacation in 2020. However, an episode of the show in 2022 featured a ferocious fight between her and Angelina.

According to Asbury Park Press, the incident occurred after Vinny had to post an Instagram appreciation post for Angelina. That happened following the group’s outing to the Wild ’N Out Sports Bar and Arcade in San Diego, California, where they participated in a Wild ’N Out game with the MTV show’s stars, Nick Cannon and Justina Valentine.

Angelina felt that Vinny’s appreciation post showed he truly loved her, although she lost it after he posted the “JK” part. That caused her to go ballistic, eventually splashing water on Vinny – which also hit Nikki and Pauly.

Nikki retaliated by splashing some water back at Angelina, who then grabbed a glass of red wine and splashed that on Nikki, causing major drama. After Pauly broke through a door that Angelina locked herself behind, Nikki poured a bottle of wine on her.

Producers eventually had to step between the two fighting women. Following that incident, fans speculated that Nikki was no longer filming due to not wanting to be involved with the potential drama.

Fans reacted to Nikki’s potential return to Family Vacation

A Reddit forum post discussed the group’s sighting in Florida and included a picture of the Jersey Shore stars.

Many commenters expressed their joy that Nikki was part of the outing, and some speculated that it might mean she’s back on the show.

“I’m so excited for Nikki to come back!!! Maybe Any will finally go (not counting on it w this pic tho),” a commenter wrote.

Another asked, “Does this mean we’ll be getting Nikki back?!”

According to a commenter’s reply, Nikki “usually travels with Pauly whenever they film trips, but she’s usually sitting nearby rather than filming with the cast.”

“Awwww we love to see it !! Nikki showing love and support to her boo, like she always does ..As long as their happy, healthy, and treated with the respect they deserve as a couple, I’m all for it,” a commenter wrote.

Family Vacation brought surprises last season with the return of Sammi to the cast and teases that she’d cross paths with her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. It’s worth noting that he wasn’t visible in photos as part of the cast’s trip to the mansion in Miami Beach.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently airing Season 7 on MTV. The first half of the season’s reunion just filmed. Pauly wasn’t with other cast members at the studio but will likely appear via video chat for the event.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.