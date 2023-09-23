Jersey Shore fans wonder if Pauly D and Nikki Hall have split due to her absence from Family Vacation

Some curious Jersey Shore viewers are starting to speculate that Pauly DelVecchio, better known as Pauly D, and his girlfriend could have split.

Pauly, 43, was linked to Nikki Hall since 2020, but her absence from the Family Vacation footage has many people wondering if they’re still together.

While Nikki was mentioned during the Jersey Shore cast’s dinner chat with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, she has yet to appear in any Family Vacation episodes.

In the episode, Sammi was brought up to speed on her castmates’ relationships and family situations, learning how many kids some had since she’d been away.

She asked Pauly about his “girlfriend,” and he spoke about Nikki, indicating that he’d been dating her for three years.

He also mentioned that Nikki was cool with his work as a DJ and went to some of his shows “but not a lot because it’s a lot of travel.” However, there have been zero Nikki appearances this season, causing fans to wonder.

Fans speculate about Nikki D’s absence from Family Vacation

The lack of Pauly’s girlfriend on-screen during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this season has caused many fans to react and comment about it online.

Taking to X, also known as Twitter, some individuals expressed concern over Nikki’s absence.

Someone suggested that Pauly wasn’t living with Nikki anymore, which hadn’t been mentioned by Pauly or Nikki or reported anywhere.

Pic credit: @taube_music3/Twitter

“Yall excuse me but I dont watch this s**t as much anymore but did Pauly and Nikki break up?” one individual asked on the platform.

Pic credit: @Jaylorobbb24/Twitter

Another commenter posted a GIF asking if Pauly was “spending time with the Sammi doll and not Nikki.”

So, Pauly's spending time with the Sammi doll and not Nikki? #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/VzSBAXIEgJ — ItsMe ♊️ (@TheKagneiKing) September 22, 2023

“We want to see Pauly with Nikki not the Sammi doll and Pauly!! @sallyannsalsano @495Prods Bring Nikki back to the show!!” another individual commented.

Pic credit: @Deeqa83/Twitter

Pauly met Nikki through the Jersey Shore dating spinoff he appeared in called Double Shot at Love. Nikki was one of the contestants vying for his attention. Pauly eventually chose her, and they kept dating outside of the show. She continued to appear in a few more seasons of that spinoff, as well as episodes of Family Vacation.

She’s also been open about wanting to get married and have children with Pauly, but it seems that maybe he hasn’t felt the time was right to propose yet. Several of his other castmates are married with kids, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese.

Nikki had a fight on Family Vacation with Pauly’s castmate

While Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki isn’t a main cast member in the Family Vacation spinoff, she has made appearances. That included last season when she was part of a dramatic incident that involved Pauly’s castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

Cast members were vacationing in San Diego, California when a fight began. Vinny told Angelina about posting something nice about her on his Instagram Stories but then revealed he was joking. That got Angelina fired up as she went after Vinny, and Nikki got caught in the attack.

The drama began with Angelina pouring a water bottle on Vinny, and since Nikki was sitting next to him on the couch, some water also splashed on her. Nikki grabbed a water bottle and threw some in Angelina’s face, per Asbury Park Press.

Things escalated when Angelina returned to the room with a glass of red wine and threw it on Nikki. From there, she went and locked herself in the confessional room and told Nikki to “go away.”

Everyone eventually talked things out and seemed to be OK after this incident. However, it’s possible that it left Nikki feeling sour about appearing on the reality TV show due to crazy drama like that.

There has also been speculation that she said she wouldn’t be filming anymore due to how much it raised her anxiety and how the production wasn’t giving her a fair edit.

She’s still active on her Instagram, recently posting a “mini vlog” to showcase a day in her life in Las Vegas. While Nikki has many posts modeling outfits and showing her travels, none feature Pauly D.

As of this report, it’s believed that Nikki and Pauly D are still living together and in a relationship. However, she may have decided to back away from appearing on Family Vacation due to the previous drama and anxiety that filming the show brought.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.